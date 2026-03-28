9 Reasons Rice Water Is Trending In Wellness Circles

March 28, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
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Rice Water Is Trending:

This simple kitchen ingredient has powerful health benefits. Know why it's been trending now.

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1. Glowing Skin Boost:

Brightens your skin and improves overall complexion naturally.

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2. Fades Dark Spots:

Rich in niacinamide that helps reduce pigmentation over time.

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3. Stronger, Shinier Hair:

Makes hair soft, smooth, and visibly healthier.

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4. Supports Gut Health:

Helps relieve acidity, upset stomach, and mild digestive issues.

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5. Tightens Open Pores:

Works as a natural toner for clearer-looking skin.

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6. Soothes Sunburn:

Cools irritated skin and reduces redness naturally.

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7. Keeps You Hydrated:

Replenishes fluids and supports electrolyte balance.

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8. Deep Skin Moisture:

Helps reduce dryness and keeps skin soft and supple.

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9. Anti-Ageing + Weight Friendly:

Low in calories, it supports youthful skin and light wellness goals.

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