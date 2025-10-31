Air Pollution And Heart Health: How Toxic Air Can Trigger A Heart Attack

The air quality in Delhi continues to deteriorate each year, posing serious health risks for residents. The growing pollution levels are now a cause for major concern.
Toxic air doesn’t just harm your lungs, it affects multiple organs, including the heart, brain, and kidneys, leading to long-term health complications.
Polluted air directly enters the lungs, reducing oxygen intake and causing breathing difficulties, chest congestion, and respiratory stress.
Sore throat, persistent headaches, cold, and fatigue are among the early signs of exposure to rising air pollution levels.
Continuous exposure to polluted air can silently increase your risk of heart attack, even if you don’t have existing heart disease.
Air pollution contains dangerous elements like PM2.5, ozone, and nitrogen oxides that can enter the bloodstream and damage cells.
Fine particles such as PM2.5 cause inflammation in lung tissues, making it harder for your body to process oxygen effectively.
This lung inflammation gradually spreads throughout the body, leading to increased stress on vital organs, including the heart.
When inflammation and toxins enter the bloodstream, they raise blood pressure and make arteries stiffer — a key trigger for cardiac strain.
Over time, prolonged exposure to air pollution can lead to heart attacks due to reduced oxygen supply and damaged blood vessels.