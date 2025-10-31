Air Pollution And Heart Health: How Toxic Air Can Trigger A Heart Attack

October 31, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Rising Pollution In Delhi:

The air quality in Delhi continues to deteriorate each year, posing serious health risks for residents. The growing pollution levels are now a cause for major concern.

Impact On Vital Organs:

Toxic air doesn’t just harm your lungs, it affects multiple organs, including the heart, brain, and kidneys, leading to long-term health complications.

Damage To The Lungs:

Polluted air directly enters the lungs, reducing oxygen intake and causing breathing difficulties, chest congestion, and respiratory stress.

Common Health Problems:

Sore throat, persistent headaches, cold, and fatigue are among the early signs of exposure to rising air pollution levels.

The Hidden Heart Risk:

Continuous exposure to polluted air can silently increase your risk of heart attack, even if you don’t have existing heart disease.

Harmful Pollutants In The Air:

Air pollution contains dangerous elements like PM2.5, ozone, and nitrogen oxides that can enter the bloodstream and damage cells.

PM2.5 And Lung Inflammation:

Fine particles such as PM2.5 cause inflammation in lung tissues, making it harder for your body to process oxygen effectively.

Inflammation Spreads In The Body:

This lung inflammation gradually spreads throughout the body, leading to increased stress on vital organs, including the heart.

Rising Blood Pressure:

When inflammation and toxins enter the bloodstream, they raise blood pressure and make arteries stiffer — a key trigger for cardiac strain.

Increased Heart Attack Risk:

Over time, prolonged exposure to air pollution can lead to heart attacks due to reduced oxygen supply and damaged blood vessels.

