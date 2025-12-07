9 Ways To Use Methi For Healthy Weight Loss
Steep methi seeds in hot water to make a simple tea that may boost metabolism and help control appetite when consumed regularly.
Sprouted methi seeds can be added to salads or wraps, offering a nutritious, fiber-rich boost that supports digestion and weight management.
Soak methi seeds overnight and drink the water on an empty stomach to help improve digestion, balance blood sugar, and support healthy weight loss.
Mix methi powder with turmeric and use it as a seasoning; the anti-inflammatory effects of turmeric complement methi’s digestive and metabolic benefits.
Add finely ground methi powder to meals, yogurt, or smoothies for extra fiber that may enhance satiety and support weight control.
A light soup made with methi seeds, vegetables, and mild spices can serve as a filling, low-calorie meal option.
Combining methi seeds with green tea can create a metabolism-friendly drink that supports calorie burning.
Mix methi powder with a little honey for easier consumption; this blend may aid digestion and help regulate blood sugar.
Blend methi powder with lemon juice and water for a refreshing drink that promotes detoxification and fullness.