From Tea To Sprouts:

9 Ways To Use Methi For Healthy Weight Loss

December 7, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: freepik

Fenugreek Tea:

Steep methi seeds in hot water to make a simple tea that may boost metabolism and help control appetite when consumed regularly.

Image Source: Canva

Sprouted Fenugreek:

Sprouted methi seeds can be added to salads or wraps, offering a nutritious, fiber-rich boost that supports digestion and weight management.

Image Source: Pinterest/ happyvalleyseeds

Fenugreek Water:

Soak methi seeds overnight and drink the water on an empty stomach to help improve digestion, balance blood sugar, and support healthy weight loss.

Image Source: freepik

Fenugreek With Turmeric:

Mix methi powder with turmeric and use it as a seasoning; the anti-inflammatory effects of turmeric complement methi’s digestive and metabolic benefits.

Image Source: freepik

Fenugreek Powder:

Add finely ground methi powder to meals, yogurt, or smoothies for extra fiber that may enhance satiety and support weight control.

Image Source: freepik

Fenugreek Soup:

A light soup made with methi seeds, vegetables, and mild spices can serve as a filling, low-calorie meal option.

Image Source: freepik

Fenugreek and Green Tea:

Combining methi seeds with green tea can create a metabolism-friendly drink that supports calorie burning.

Image Source: freepik

Fenugreek and Honey:

Mix methi powder with a little honey for easier consumption; this blend may aid digestion and help regulate blood sugar.

Image Source: Canva

Fenugreek and Lemon Juice:

Blend methi powder with lemon juice and water for a refreshing drink that promotes detoxification and fullness.

Image Source: Canva

See More

9 Surprising Health Benefits Of Going Vegan

5 People Who Should Absolutely Avoid Eating Drumsticks

Beyond Indulgence: The Science-Backed Health Benefits Of Hot Chocolate

6 Powerful Benefits Of Eating Coriander Seeds You Should Know