5 Morning Habits That Can Silently Damage Your Kidneys

The kidneys act as natural filters, maintaining balance in the body by removing waste, toxins, and excess water through urine.
Every day, your kidneys filter nearly 200 litres of blood, flushing out urea and other impurities to keep your system clean and energised.
Several seemingly harmless morning routines can gradually weaken your kidneys if repeated daily without awareness.
Your body becomes dehydrated overnight. Skipping water in the morning puts extra stress on your kidneys as they try to function without proper hydration.
Delaying urination allows bacteria to multiply in the urinary tract, increasing the risk of infections that can harm the kidneys.
Caffeine acts as a diuretic, increasing dehydration and making the kidneys work harder than necessary to maintain fluid balance.
Missing breakfast can cause blood sugar and blood pressure fluctuations, indirectly affecting kidney health over time.
High salt intake first thing in the morning raises blood pressure and forces the kidneys to work overtime, leading to potential long-term damage.