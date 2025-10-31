9 Healthy Foods And Beverages To Ease Sore Throat During Winter Pollution

October 31, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: Canva

Chamomile Tea:

Warm and calming, chamomile tea helps reduce throat inflammation and irritation while promoting restful sleep, which is vital for recovery.

Image Source: Canva

Eggs:

Soft and easy to swallow, eggs are rich in immune-boosting nutrients like vitamin D, zinc, and selenium that help your body fight infections.

Image Source: Canva

Ginger:

With powerful anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, ginger helps soothe throat discomfort and clears toxins aggravated by pollution.

Image Source: Canva

Honey:

A natural antimicrobial, honey coats the throat, eases coughing, and reduces irritation caused by dry winter air and pollutants.

Image Source: Canva

Sweet Potato

Rich in vitamins A and C, mashed sweet potatoes strengthen immunity and their soft, warm texture soothes an inflamed throat.

Image Source: Canva

Oatmeal

Packed with antioxidants and zinc, oatmeal helps reduce inflammation and promotes healing while being gentle on the throat.

Image Source: Canva

Smoothie:

Cool and nutrient-rich, smoothies provide hydration, antioxidants, and essential nutrients without straining a sore throat.

Image Source: Canva

Tart Cherry Juice

Loaded with antioxidants and natural melatonin, tart cherry juice helps reduce inflammation and supports better sleep for faster recovery.

Image Source: freepik

Yogurt

Smooth and cooling, yogurt eases throat discomfort and provides probiotics that support immunity and reduce inflammation caused by pollution.

Image Source: Canva

See More

8 Common Causes Behind Frequent Mouth Ulcers You Shouldn’t Ignore

7 Early Symptoms Of Brain Tumours You Should Never Ignore

7 Daily Habits That Can Keep Your Heart Healthy And Strong

6 Healthy Sleep Hacks For Night Owls To Wake Up Fresh And Energised