9 Healthy Foods And Beverages To Ease Sore Throat During Winter Pollution

Warm and calming, chamomile tea helps reduce throat inflammation and irritation while promoting restful sleep, which is vital for recovery.
Soft and easy to swallow, eggs are rich in immune-boosting nutrients like vitamin D, zinc, and selenium that help your body fight infections.
With powerful anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, ginger helps soothe throat discomfort and clears toxins aggravated by pollution.
A natural antimicrobial, honey coats the throat, eases coughing, and reduces irritation caused by dry winter air and pollutants.
Rich in vitamins A and C, mashed sweet potatoes strengthen immunity and their soft, warm texture soothes an inflamed throat.
Packed with antioxidants and zinc, oatmeal helps reduce inflammation and promotes healing while being gentle on the throat.
Cool and nutrient-rich, smoothies provide hydration, antioxidants, and essential nutrients without straining a sore throat.
Loaded with antioxidants and natural melatonin, tart cherry juice helps reduce inflammation and supports better sleep for faster recovery.
Smooth and cooling, yogurt eases throat discomfort and provides probiotics that support immunity and reduce inflammation caused by pollution.