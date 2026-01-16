Mercedes-Benz begins local production of its most opulent SUV in Pune, India.
India is the only country outside the USA to locally produce the Maybach GLS
Local Assembly at the Pune plant means zero import duties. The price drops from ₹3.35 Cr to a stunning ₹2.76 Cr!
Lower price, zero compromise. You still get the full CBU-spec Palace on Wheels experience.
Under the hood: A 4.0L V8 twin-turbo engine delivering 550 Hp and 770 Nm of peak torque.
Demand for super-luxury cars in India grew by 11% last year. India is now a top 5 market for Maybach globally.
This is just the beginning. Mercedes plans to launch 12 new vehicles in India this year.
Features the signature Bounce Mode suspension to glide over Indian roads effortlessly.
Launched alongside: A super-exclusive 'Celebration Edition' priced at ₹4.10 Crore.
The brand is investing more than just metal in India. Through its new 'Sustainablity Garage' in Pune, Mercedes-Benz is mentoring 25 Indian social enterprises to develop climate tech solutions.
Mercedes-Benz is shifting focus from mass-volume to high-margin luxury. Even with 3% dip in total sales last year, the Top-End Vehicle (TEV) segment grew by 11% proving that India's ultra rich are spending more than ever on flagship luxury.