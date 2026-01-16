January 16, 2026

Made-in-India Maybach GLS

Mercedes-Benz begins local production of its most opulent SUV in Pune, India.

A Global First!

India is the only country outside the USA to locally produce the Maybach GLS

₹42 Lakh Cheaper

Local Assembly at the Pune plant means zero import duties. The price drops from ₹3.35 Cr to a stunning ₹2.76 Cr!

Same Global Specs

Lower price, zero compromise. You still get the full CBU-spec Palace on Wheels experience.
Under the hood: A 4.0L V8 twin-turbo engine delivering 550 Hp and 770 Nm of peak torque.

Why Now?

Demand for super-luxury cars in India grew by 11% last year. India is now a top 5 market for Maybach globally.

2026 Roadmap

This is just the beginning. Mercedes plans to launch 12 new vehicles in India this year.

Tech Marvel

Features the signature Bounce Mode suspension to glide over Indian roads effortlessly.

Celebration Edition

Launched alongside: A super-exclusive 'Celebration Edition' priced at ₹4.10 Crore.

Innovating For a Greener India

The brand is investing more than just metal in India. Through its new 'Sustainablity Garage' in Pune, Mercedes-Benz is mentoring 25 Indian social enterprises to develop climate tech solutions.

Value Over Volume

Mercedes-Benz is shifting focus from mass-volume to high-margin luxury. Even with 3% dip in total sales last year, the Top-End Vehicle (TEV) segment grew by 11% proving that India's ultra rich are spending more than ever on flagship luxury.

