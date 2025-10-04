Mahindra Thar 3-door Facelift vs New: What Has Changed?

October 4, 2025
Published by: Somnath Chatterjee

Minor Design Update

The new Thar-door facelift may not be a huge design overhaul but brings some noticeable updates.

New Color Options

The 3-door Thar now comes in Tango Red and Battleship Grey. A new body-colored grille enhances the vehicle’s exterior look.

Touchscreen and Rear Camera

Inside, the Thar now features a 10.25-inch touchscreen along with a rear camera for better convenience.

Power Window and Fuel Lid

Power window buttons have been relocated to the side, and a remote fuel lid opener has been added.

Armrest and Rear AC Vents

An armrest has been added for comfort, along with rear AC vents for passengers. The facelift also introduces a dead pedal, a new grab handle, and an updated steering wheel.

Rear Washer and Wiper

For better visibility and utility, a rear washer and wiper have been added.

Engine and Transmission Options

Engine options remain the same with 2.2L/1.5L diesel and 2.0L turbo petrol, including automatic gearbox options. The steering setup continues unchanged.

