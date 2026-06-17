Best 7 Seater Cars On A Budget

June 17, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
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Perfect For Family Comfort And Group Travel:

A 7-seater car is ideal for large families and group trips, offering spacious seating, comfort, convenience, and a practical travel experience.

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Spacious, Comfortable And Perfect For Hassle-Free Travel:

Enjoy a 7-seater car with spacious seating, ample boot space, excellent mileage, and comfort, making every family journey easier and better.

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Affordable 7-Seater Cars:

Choosing the right 7-seater car can be challenging when budget matters. Find affordable options with comfort, mileage, and useful features.

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1. Maruti Ertiga:

Maruti Ertiga is one of the best 7-seater cars with low price, great mileage, comfort, spacious interiors, and excellent family-friendly features.

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2. Renault Triber:

Renault Triber is an affordable 7-seater car with flexible space, comfort, good mileage, and practical features, making it ideal for familie

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3. Kia Carens:

Kia Carens is a feature-packed 7-seater car offering premium comfort, spacious interiors, modern technology, and great family-friendly feature

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4. Honda BRV:

Honda BR-V is a stylish 7-seater car with a reliable brand reputation, comfortable interiors, practical features, and a smooth family driving experience.

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