9 Magnificent Lord Shiv Temples Beyond India

Classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Kathmandu since 1979, this is one of the most sacred Shiv temples globally. It's situated on the banks of the Bagmati River. This temple draws thousands of pilgrims, especially during Maha Shivratri and Sawan for its spiritual energy and history.
This ancient temple is a powerful centre for Shiv devotees in Sri Lanka. With its roots in Ramayana legends, Munneswaram is known for its vibrant rituals and deep spiritual connection among both locals and tourists.
Located in Minto, this unique temple is one of the rarest of its kind. Home to the 13th Jyotirling outside India, it symbolises mukti and draws devotees seeking peace, devotion, and spiritual awakening.
Located in South Florida, this beautifully maintained temple is dedicated to both Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu. It serves as a spiritual and cultural hub, hosting daily pujas, festivals like Maha Shivratri and Janmashtami, and community gatherings year-round.
Situated in the heart of Auckland, this temple is a vibrant spiritual hub for the Hindu community. It hosts regular abhishekam, bhajans, and festivals like Shivratri, preserving Shaivite traditions amidst New Zealand’s multicultural landscape.
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Prambanan is Southeast Asia’s largest Hindu temple complex. The temple is dedicated to the Hindu trinity of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiv. Its towering spires and rich carvings reflect Indonesia’s deep-rooted Hindu heritage and architectural brilliance.
Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, this serene Shiv temple blends Vedic tradition with natural beauty. It’s a peaceful retreat for meditation, rituals, and spiritual learning, drawing seekers from across the United States.
Built in 1891, Maheswarnath Temple is the largest and one of the oldest Hindu temples in Mauritius. Dedicated to Lord Shiv, it plays a key role in the island’s Maha Shivratri celebrations and reflects Indo-Mauritian cultural heritage.
One of the most prominent Hindu temples in the US, this temple beautifully blends traditional South Indian architecture with vibrant cultural life. It's dedicated to both Shiv and Vishnu, and hosts major Hindu festivals with grandeur and devotion.