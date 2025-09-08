Rashmika Mandanna’s Power-Packed Lineup

Rashmika Mandanna has established herself as one of the leading pan-Indian actresses, working across multiple industries and languages.
She began her career with Kannada films and gradually expanded into Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi cinema, becoming a household name.
After her blockbuster role in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika is set to reprise her role as Geethanjali in the sequel Animal Park.
Rashmika’s portrayal of Srivalli in Pushpa brought her nationwide recognition. With Allu Arjun confirming Pushpa 3, Rashmika will return in the fan-favorite role.
In Mysa, Rashmika will be seen in a never-before avatar as a Gond warrior. The film’s first look poster has already impressed audiences.
Directed by Rahul Ravindran, The Girlfriend showcases Rashmika in a love story. Its songs have been receiving positive responses ahead of the release.
Rashmika joins Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Thama, part of Maddock Films’ horror comedy universe, marking a new genre for her.
Rashmika paired opposite Dev Mohan in Rainbow, directed by Shantharuban. However, the film, which started in 2023, currently has no major updates.
Known for balancing commercial and content-driven cinema, Rashmika continues to select projects that highlight both her glamour and acting skills.