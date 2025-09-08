September 8, 2025

Rashmika Mandanna’s Power-Packed Lineup

Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

A Pan-Indian Star

Rashmika Mandanna has established herself as one of the leading pan-Indian actresses, working across multiple industries and languages.

Early Career

She began her career with Kannada films and gradually expanded into Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi cinema, becoming a household name.

Blockbuster Success with Animal

After her blockbuster role in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika is set to reprise her role as Geethanjali in the sequel Animal Park.

Srivalli Returns in Pushpa 3

Rashmika’s portrayal of Srivalli in Pushpa brought her nationwide recognition. With Allu Arjun confirming Pushpa 3, Rashmika will return in the fan-favorite role.

Fierce Warrior in Mysa

In Mysa, Rashmika will be seen in a never-before avatar as a Gond warrior. The film’s first look poster has already impressed audiences.

Romantic Drama The Girlfriend

Directed by Rahul Ravindran, The Girlfriend showcases Rashmika in a love story. Its songs have been receiving positive responses ahead of the release.

Horror Comedy Thama

Rashmika joins Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Thama, part of Maddock Films’ horror comedy universe, marking a new genre for her.

Rainbow with Dev Mohan

Rashmika paired opposite Dev Mohan in Rainbow, directed by Shantharuban. However, the film, which started in 2023, currently has no major updates.

Choosing Strong Scripts

Known for balancing commercial and content-driven cinema, Rashmika continues to select projects that highlight both her glamour and acting skills.

