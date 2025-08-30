August 30, 2025

Kajal Aggarwal’s Swimsuit Diaries From Maldives

Published by: ABP Live

Maldives Getaway

Actress Kajal Aggarwal is making waves on social media with her latest beach vacation pictures from the Maldives.

Image Source: Instagram/kajalaggarwalofficial

Swimsuit Look

She dropped photos flaunting a chic yellow swimsuit along with other beach outfits, soaking up the sun in style.

Image Source: Instagram/kajalaggarwalofficial

Vacation Glow

With minimal makeup, oversized sunglasses, and free-flowing hair, Kajal exuded a breezy holiday charm.

Image Source: Instagram/kajalaggarwalofficial

Family Time

The actress enjoyed the tropical getaway with husband Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil, adding warmth to her vacation album.

Image Source: Instagram/kajalaggarwalofficial

Travel Inspiration

Her vibrant carousel has left fans craving a quick escape, giving major wanderlust vibes.

Image Source: Instagram/kajalaggarwalofficial

Heartfelt Caption

Sharing the photos, she wrote: “The Maldives: my recurring love affair… sunsets that feel like nature’s most glamorous runway. Take my breath away every single time.”

Image Source: Instagram/kajalaggarwalofficial

Paradise Perfected

She wrapped up her post with the words: “Paradise, perfected.”

Image Source: Instagram/kajalaggarwalofficial

Recent Films

On the work front, Kajal was recently seen in Sikandar and Kannappa, adding to her busy film slate.

Image Source: Instagram/kajalaggarwalofficial

Ramayana Role

Reports suggest she will play Mandodari, wife of Ravana, in Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus Ramayana, opposite Yash.

Image Source: Instagram/kajalaggarwalofficial

See More

Binge These Dhanush Gems Before ‘Kuberaa’ Hits Theatres

Keerthy Suresh’s Vacay Is A Whole Mood

Expensive Things Owned By Rashmika Mandanna

Mohanlal’s Thudarum Arrives On OTT