Kajal Aggarwal’s Swimsuit Diaries From Maldives

Actress Kajal Aggarwal is making waves on social media with her latest beach vacation pictures from the Maldives.
She dropped photos flaunting a chic yellow swimsuit along with other beach outfits, soaking up the sun in style.
With minimal makeup, oversized sunglasses, and free-flowing hair, Kajal exuded a breezy holiday charm.
The actress enjoyed the tropical getaway with husband Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil, adding warmth to her vacation album.
Her vibrant carousel has left fans craving a quick escape, giving major wanderlust vibes.
Sharing the photos, she wrote: “The Maldives: my recurring love affair… sunsets that feel like nature’s most glamorous runway. Take my breath away every single time.”
She wrapped up her post with the words: “Paradise, perfected.”
On the work front, Kajal was recently seen in Sikandar and Kannappa, adding to her busy film slate.
Reports suggest she will play Mandodari, wife of Ravana, in Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus Ramayana, opposite Yash.