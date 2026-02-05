4 Powerful Benefits Of Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat And Chandra Puja

Sankashti Chaturthi falls on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha and is considered extremely dear to Lord Ganesh. This sacred tithi symbolizes wisdom, knowledge, accomplishment, and prosperity, making it an ideal day to seek the remover of obstacles.
Observing a fast on Sankashti Chaturthi brings deep spiritual benefits. Devotees experience inner clarity, a positive life direction, and stronger faith, helping them overcome confusion and negativity.
This vrat is considered highly fruitful for those seeking the birth of children or praying for the long life and well-being of their offspring. Many families observe Sankashti Chaturthi with this sacred intention.
According to belief, Sankashti Chaturthi fasting sharpens intelligence and improves concentration. Students, professionals, and seekers observe this vrat to strengthen mental discipline and decision-making abilities.
One of the most powerful effects of the Sankashti Chaturthi vrat is the removal of obstacles. Lord Ganesh's blessings help devotees overcome delays, failures, and recurring problems in personal and professional life.
Moon worship on Sankashti Chaturthi holds special significance. It helps control the mind and senses, promotes emotional balance, and brings mental peace, which is essential for spiritual progress.
The Sankashti Chaturthi fast is traditionally broken only after sighting and worshipping the moon. This ritual completes the vrat and is believed to ensure the full blessings of Lord Ganesh.
By observing Sankashti Chaturthi with devotion, fasting, and moon worship, devotees invite peace, prosperity, protection, and divine guidance into their lives.
