Miss Universe 2025: Top 10 Finalists Who Stole Hearts And Spotlight Worldwide

Fátima Bosch Fernández, Mexican model and beauty queen, has been crowned Miss Universe 2025. Known for her confident stage presence, Bosch has quickly become a global favourite. A graduate of Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico City, she holds a bachelor’s degree in fashion and apparel design.
Born in Chiang Mai, Praveenar Singh is of Indian descent. A graduate of Thammasat University in Bangkok, she holds a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies. She impressed judges throughout the competition, ultimately securing the position of 1st runner-up.
She proudly represented Venezuela at the Miss Universe 2025 pageant, earning the 2nd Runner-Up position. A crowned Miss Venezuela 2024, Abasali has become one of the most celebrated beauty queens. Alongside her pageant success, she is currently pursuing a degree in Economics at Florida International University.
Ariana Manalo secured the third runner-up finish at Miss Universe 2025. Though she once dreamed of joining the Philippine National Police Academy and becoming a police officer, her path shifted early. Manalo began entering local beauty pageants at just ten years old.
Olivia Yacé is known for her global outlook and strong advocacy work. She serves as a tourism ambassador for Côte d'Ivoire. Academically accomplished, she holds a business management degree from Widener University and a master’s in luxury brand management earned in London.
María Ignacia Moll, better known as Inna Moll, stepped into the modelling world at just eight years old. Over the years, she expanded her presence beyond the runway, building a hugely successful YouTube channel and amassing more than one million followers on Instagram.
Zhao Na is trained in classical ballet and skilled in traditional Chinese instruments like the guzheng and pipa. She holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Shandong Agricultural University and a master’s in business from the University of Queensland.
She is a Colombian model and beauty queen who earned the title of Miss Universe Colombia 2025. Her pageant journey began in 2016, when she made an impressive debut by finishing as the first runner-up at the National Beauty Contest.
Lina Luaces is an international model known for her work with major brands, including Victoria’s Secret. Beyond the runway, she is a certified nutrition expert, a journey she pursued after overcoming her own battle with depression.
Ophély Mézino has built an impressive career as a model, actor and digital creator, even featuring in Netflix’s Lupin. Raised by deaf parents, she learned sign language early and now champions accessibility through Un Mot, Un Signe, the advocacy platform she co-founded with her mother.