Stay Warm This Winter With These Nutritious Homemade Ladoo Recipes

Gond ladoos generate natural body heat, improving stamina and immunity during cold months. They also strengthen bones and joints in winter.
Til ladoos keep the body warm and boost bone health thanks to their rich calcium and iron content, making them perfect for winter nutrition.
Rich in healthy fats and minerals, dry fruit ladoos provide quick energy and strengthen immunity, helping the body stay active in winter.
These ladoos warm the body from within and reduce inflammation; ginger and fenugreek make them excellent for winter immunity.
Moong dal ladoos are light, warming, and easy to digest while providing steady protein-based energy in chilly weather.
Jaggery ladoos naturally warm the body, improve iron levels, and support digestion, making them ideal for winter detox and warmth.
Packed with healthy fats and antioxidants, they offer sustained energy and help maintain body heat during cold days.
Peanut ladoos are protein-rich and help keep the body warm and energised, reducing winter tiredness.
Dates provide instant natural energy and warmth, helping the body fight winter fatigue and maintain stamina.