Stay Warm This Winter With These Nutritious Homemade Ladoo Recipes

December 10, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: Canva

Gond Ladoos:

Gond ladoos generate natural body heat, improving stamina and immunity during cold months. They also strengthen bones and joints in winter.

Image Source: Canva

Til Ladoos:

Til ladoos keep the body warm and boost bone health thanks to their rich calcium and iron content, making them perfect for winter nutrition.

Image Source: Pinterest/ mycookinjourney

Dry Fruit Ladoos:

Rich in healthy fats and minerals, dry fruit ladoos provide quick energy and strengthen immunity, helping the body stay active in winter.

Image Source: Pinterest/ code2cook2017

Sonth & Methi Ladoos:

These ladoos warm the body from within and reduce inflammation; ginger and fenugreek make them excellent for winter immunity.

Image Source: Canva

Moong Dal Ladoos:

Moong dal ladoos are light, warming, and easy to digest while providing steady protein-based energy in chilly weather.

Image Source: Canva

Jaggery Ladoos:

Jaggery ladoos naturally warm the body, improve iron levels, and support digestion, making them ideal for winter detox and warmth.

Image Source: Pinterest/ pearis_kitchen

Nuts & Seeds Ladoos:

Packed with healthy fats and antioxidants, they offer sustained energy and help maintain body heat during cold days.

Image Source: Pinterest/ dassanasvegrecipes

Peanut Ladoos:

Peanut ladoos are protein-rich and help keep the body warm and energised, reducing winter tiredness.

Image Source: Canva

Date Ladoos:

Dates provide instant natural energy and warmth, helping the body fight winter fatigue and maintain stamina.

Image Source: Pinterest/ beenatomar

