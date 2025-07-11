July 11, 2025

Kim Kardashian Stuns In Balenciaga But Trolled For ‘Awkward’ Walk

Kim K’s Couture Comeback

Kim Kardashian returned to Paris Fashion Week, walking for Balenciaga’s Fall 2025 Couture Show, but not without grabbing some internet heat.

Outfit

Kim wore an ivory satin slip dress that balanced simplicity with seduction and skimmed her figure.

Lace Details

The intricate, sheer lace trim on Kim’s ivory satin slip dress added a subtle yet striking touch of romantic allure.

Fur Statement

She stepped out in an oversized white faux fur coat, layered over a plunging ivory satin slip dress.

Show-Stopping Diamonds

Kim’s jaw-dropping diamond jewellery set included a 250-carat choker layered with a pendant and dramatic dangling earrings.

Makeup

Her makeup was classic Kardashian: bronzed skin, smoky eyes, defined brows and nude lips.

Retro-Inspired Hair

Kim’s hair was styled into a sleek side-parted bob, nodding to retro glam vibes of the 1920s and 30s.

Kim's Ramp Walk

Despite the impeccable styling, Kim’s awkward catwalk drew flak.

Internet Reacts

Netizens quickly pointed out her stiff, unnatural walk that didn’t match the couture confidence expected on the ramp.

