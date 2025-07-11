Kim Kardashian Stuns In Balenciaga But Trolled For ‘Awkward’ Walk
Kim Kardashian returned to Paris Fashion Week, walking for Balenciaga’s Fall 2025 Couture Show, but not without grabbing some internet heat.
Kim wore an ivory satin slip dress that balanced simplicity with seduction and skimmed her figure.
The intricate, sheer lace trim on Kim’s ivory satin slip dress added a subtle yet striking touch of romantic allure.
She stepped out in an oversized white faux fur coat, layered over a plunging ivory satin slip dress.
Kim’s jaw-dropping diamond jewellery set included a 250-carat choker layered with a pendant and dramatic dangling earrings.
Her makeup was classic Kardashian: bronzed skin, smoky eyes, defined brows and nude lips.
Kim’s hair was styled into a sleek side-parted bob, nodding to retro glam vibes of the 1920s and 30s.
Despite the impeccable styling, Kim’s awkward catwalk drew flak.
Netizens quickly pointed out her stiff, unnatural walk that didn’t match the couture confidence expected on the ramp.