July 8, 2025

Dua Lipa Dazzles In Feathered Gown At Paris Haute Couture Week

Published by: ABP Live Entertainment
Image Source: Instagram/@dualipa

Dua Lipa In Paris

The singer turned heads at Paris Haute Couture Week, arriving at Schiaparelli’s show in a sculptural white gown that oozed glamour and drama.

Image Source: Instagram/@dualipa

Outfit

Dua's white gown, plucked from the spring 2024 collection, was a vision of ethereal drama.

Image Source: Instagram/@dualipa

Feathers All Over

The gown’s surface shimmered with petal-like, feathery pieces, creating a textured, almost otherworldly effect.

Image Source: Instagram/@dualipa

Jumpsuit Illusion

From the front, a high slit sliced through the skirt gave the gown a jumpsuit-like vibe.

Image Source: Instagram/@dualipa

Minimal Styling

Dua paired her couture gown with large black-and-white earrings that resembled googly eyes, a playful contrast to the high-fashion ensemble.

Image Source: Instagram/@dualipa

Effortless Beauty

Lipa’s jet-black hair fell in soft waves, framing her face with understated glamour. Her natural makeup let the gown’s drama shine.

Image Source: Instagram/@dualipa

Heels

Peeking beneath the gown’s slit were black Mary Jane pumps, their classic silhouette grounding the grand look with timeless chic.

Image Source: Instagram/@dualipa

Front Row A-List Energy

Joining stars like Cardi B, Hunter Schafer, and Ryan Destiny, Dua brought effortless star power to the Petit Palais.

Image Source: Instagram/@dualipa

Couture Week

As Paris Haute Couture Week runs through July 10, Lipa’s Schiaparelli moment raises the bar, proving she’s as much a style icon as a pop sensation.

Image Source: Instagram/@dualipa

See More

Kim Kardashian Sizzles In Sultry Lingerie Photoshoot In Venice

Kylie Jenner Gives A Peek Into Mom Life

Check Out Kim Kardashian’s Alligator-Inspired Glam At The 2025 Met Gala

Shakira Serves Fairytale Glamour In Custom Prabal Gurung At Met Gala 2025