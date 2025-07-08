Dua Lipa Dazzles In Feathered Gown At Paris Haute Couture Week
The singer turned heads at Paris Haute Couture Week, arriving at Schiaparelli’s show in a sculptural white gown that oozed glamour and drama.
Dua's white gown, plucked from the spring 2024 collection, was a vision of ethereal drama.
The gown’s surface shimmered with petal-like, feathery pieces, creating a textured, almost otherworldly effect.
From the front, a high slit sliced through the skirt gave the gown a jumpsuit-like vibe.
Dua paired her couture gown with large black-and-white earrings that resembled googly eyes, a playful contrast to the high-fashion ensemble.
Lipa’s jet-black hair fell in soft waves, framing her face with understated glamour. Her natural makeup let the gown’s drama shine.
Peeking beneath the gown’s slit were black Mary Jane pumps, their classic silhouette grounding the grand look with timeless chic.
Joining stars like Cardi B, Hunter Schafer, and Ryan Destiny, Dua brought effortless star power to the Petit Palais.
As Paris Haute Couture Week runs through July 10, Lipa’s Schiaparelli moment raises the bar, proving she’s as much a style icon as a pop sensation.