Rules For Eating Yoghurt In Winter: The Best Time And Benefits You Shouldn’t Ignore

December 10, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: Pinterest/homecookingcollective

Why Timing Matters When Eating Yoghurt In Winter:

Yoghurt is widely known for its health benefits, but eating it at the wrong time during winter can lead to unwanted discomfort. While it supports digestion and immunity, consuming it incorrectly may become counterproductive.

Image Source: Pinterest/swasthi

Packed With Essential Vitamins And Minerals:

Yoghurt is loaded with vital nutrients such as protein, calcium, riboflavin, vitamin B6 and vitamin B12. These nutrients help support daily bodily functions, improve metabolism and strengthen overall wellness.

Image Source: Pinterest/krishnais

Protects The Body From Common Health Issues:

The nutrient profile of yoghurt contributes to better immunity and improved digestive health. Regular consumption can help reduce several common problems by maintaining gut balance and supporting the body’s natural defence system.

Image Source: Pinterest/thejauntyfoodie

Best Time To Eat Yoghurt During Winters:

In winter, nutritionists often recommend eating yoghurt during the daytime. Consuming it in the morning or afternoon allows the body to digest it comfortably while making the most of its cooling and nourishing properties without causing discomfort.

Image Source: Pinterest/healthylaura_wellness

Why Yoghurt At Night Can Be Harmful:

Yoghurt naturally has a cooling effect on the body. Because temperatures drop at night, eating yoghurt late in the evening may disrupt digestion and aggravate cold-related issues. This makes nighttime consumption less suitable during the winter months.

Image Source: Pinterest/thekitchn

Increased Risk Of Cold, Cough And Congestion:

When eaten at night in winter, yoghurt can trigger respiratory discomfort in some people. The cooling nature may aggravate symptoms such as cold, cough, throat irritation or sinus congestion, especially in those already sensitive to low temperatures.

Image Source: Pinterest/domestic_gothess

Strong Source Of Calcium And Phosphorus:

Yoghurt contains a high amount of calcium and phosphorus, two essential minerals for maintaining bone strength. Regular daytime consumption can support bone density and overall skeletal health.

Image Source: Pinterest/tarladalal

Supports Heart Health:

One of the lesser-known benefits of yoghurt is its ability to help reduce cholesterol levels. Eating it correctly may lower the risk of developing cardiovascular issues and contribute to maintaining a healthy heart over time.

Image Source: Pinterest/swasthi

Improves Skin Health:

Yoghurt contains lactic acid, which gently exfoliates the skin and removes dead cells. Regular intake can support clearer, healthier-looking skin during winter, a season known for dryness and dullness.

Image Source: Canva

See More

5 Fruits That Help Increase Platelet Count Naturally

7 Types of People Who Should Never Drink Matcha Tea

6 Things Pregnant Women Should Avoid For A Healthy Pregnancy

From Tea To Sprouts: 9 Ways To Use Methi For Healthy Weight Loss