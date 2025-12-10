Rules For Eating Yoghurt In Winter: The Best Time And Benefits You Shouldn’t Ignore

Yoghurt is widely known for its health benefits, but eating it at the wrong time during winter can lead to unwanted discomfort. While it supports digestion and immunity, consuming it incorrectly may become counterproductive.
Yoghurt is loaded with vital nutrients such as protein, calcium, riboflavin, vitamin B6 and vitamin B12. These nutrients help support daily bodily functions, improve metabolism and strengthen overall wellness.
The nutrient profile of yoghurt contributes to better immunity and improved digestive health. Regular consumption can help reduce several common problems by maintaining gut balance and supporting the body’s natural defence system.
In winter, nutritionists often recommend eating yoghurt during the daytime. Consuming it in the morning or afternoon allows the body to digest it comfortably while making the most of its cooling and nourishing properties without causing discomfort.
Yoghurt naturally has a cooling effect on the body. Because temperatures drop at night, eating yoghurt late in the evening may disrupt digestion and aggravate cold-related issues. This makes nighttime consumption less suitable during the winter months.
When eaten at night in winter, yoghurt can trigger respiratory discomfort in some people. The cooling nature may aggravate symptoms such as cold, cough, throat irritation or sinus congestion, especially in those already sensitive to low temperatures.
Yoghurt contains a high amount of calcium and phosphorus, two essential minerals for maintaining bone strength. Regular daytime consumption can support bone density and overall skeletal health.
One of the lesser-known benefits of yoghurt is its ability to help reduce cholesterol levels. Eating it correctly may lower the risk of developing cardiovascular issues and contribute to maintaining a healthy heart over time.
Yoghurt contains lactic acid, which gently exfoliates the skin and removes dead cells. Regular intake can support clearer, healthier-looking skin during winter, a season known for dryness and dullness.