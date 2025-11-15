7 People Who Should Avoid Eating Radish This Winter

As winter begins, radish becomes a common part of meals in many households. Its crunch and nutritional value make it a seasonal favourite, but it may not be suitable for everyone.
Despite its benefits, radish can cause adverse reactions in certain individuals. It’s important to know who should limit or completely avoid its consumption.
Radish contains natural goitrogens that may interfere with thyroid hormone production. People with hypothyroidism or on thyroid medication should be cautious and consult their doctor.
Radish is known to produce gas. Those with gastric problems, bloating, acidity or irritable bowel discomfort should consume it in very small quantities.
The sharp, pungent juice of raw radish can irritate the stomach lining and may trigger cramps or discomfort in individuals with a sensitive digestive system.
Radish contains high levels of potassium and water. Excess potassium can be harmful for kidney patients, especially those advised to limit potassium intake.
Radish has a naturally cooling effect on the body. In winter, it may worsen cold, cough, sinus congestion or respiratory discomfort in sensitive individuals.
Although considered healthy, radish can sometimes increase acidity. People with frequent heartburn or acid reflux should monitor how their body reacts.
Pregnant women should consume radish only after proper cleaning and in moderation. Raw or contaminated radish may carry bacteria, while its cooling nature can cause digestive discomfort.