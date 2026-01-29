The Top 10 legends from 2007 to 2024 ranked from 10 to 1.
Matches: 12
Total Wickets: 12
Best Bowling: 4/19
Tournament Span: 2007 – 2012
Matches: 19
Total Wickets: 16
Best Bowling: 4/12
Tournament Span: 2007 – 2012
Matches: 15
Total Wickets: 16
Best Bowling: 3/16
Tournament Span: 2007 – 2012
Matches: 14
Total Wickets: 22
Best Bowling: 3/15
Tournament Span: 2014 – 2022
Matches: 18
Total Wickets: 22
Best Bowling: 2/9
Tournament Span: 2014 – 2022
Matches: 30
Total Wickets: 22
Best Bowling: 3/15
Tournament Span: 2009 – 2024
Matches: 18
Total Wickets: 26
Best Bowling: 3/7
Tournament Span: 2016 – 2024
Matches: 14
Total Wickets: 27
Best Bowling: 4/9
Tournament Span: 2022 – 2024
Matches: 24
Total Wickets: 31
Best Bowling: 3/20
Tournament Span: 2016 – 2024
Matches: 24
Total Wickets: 32
Best Bowling: 4/11
Tournament Span: 2012 – 2022