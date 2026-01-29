January 29, 2026

India's All-Time T20 World Cup Wicket-Takers.

The Top 10 legends from 2007 to 2024 ranked from 10 to 1.

Published by: Prateek Thakur
Image Source: PTI

Rank 10: Zaheer Khan

Matches: 12
Total Wickets: 12
Best Bowling: 4/19
Tournament Span: 2007 – 2012

Image Source: PTI

Rank 9: Harbhajan Singh

Matches: 19
Total Wickets: 16
Best Bowling: 4/12
Tournament Span: 2007 – 2012

Image Source: PTI

Rank 8: Irfan Pathan

Matches: 15
Total Wickets: 16
Best Bowling: 3/16
Tournament Span: 2007 – 2012

Image Source: PTI

Rank 7: Mohammed Shami

Matches: 14
Total Wickets: 22
Best Bowling: 3/15
Tournament Span: 2014 – 2022

Image Source: PTI

Rank 6: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Matches: 18
Total Wickets: 22
Best Bowling: 2/9
Tournament Span: 2014 – 2022

Image Source: PTI

Rank 5: Ravindra Jadeja

Matches: 30
Total Wickets: 22
Best Bowling: 3/15
Tournament Span: 2009 – 2024

Image Source: PTI

Rank 4: Jasprit Bumrah

Matches: 18
Total Wickets: 26
Best Bowling: 3/7
Tournament Span: 2016 – 2024

Image Source: PTI

Rank 3: Arshdeep Singh

Matches: 14
Total Wickets: 27
Best Bowling: 4/9
Tournament Span: 2022 – 2024

Image Source: PTI

Rank 2: Hardik Pandya

Matches: 24
Total Wickets: 31
Best Bowling: 3/20
Tournament Span: 2016 – 2024

Image Source: PTI

Rank 1: Ravichandran Ashwin

Matches: 24
Total Wickets: 32
Best Bowling: 4/11
Tournament Span: 2012 – 2022

Image Source: PTI

