January 26, 2026

The highest Indian run-getters in T20 World Cup history? From Virat Kohli to Sanju Samson, discover the players who have dominated the world stage for India. Ranked from 10 to 1.

Rank 10: Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson ranks 10th with 306 runs in 12 matches at a blistering 160.5 strike rate. His explosive cameos, including a quick 50, highlight his finishing flair in limited opportunities.

Rank 9: Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant scored 352 runs across 20 matches with a 150.2 strike rate. His unorthodox style produced entertaining knocks, peaking at 57, making him a game-changer in the middle order.

Rank 8: Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan amassed 399 runs in 15 matches at 145.8 SR, featuring a high of 70. As an aggressive opener, he gave India rapid starts in recent tournaments.

Rank 7: Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya contributed 452 runs in 25 matches at 140.2 SR, with a best of 60. The all-rounder's high-pressure finishing roles added crucial momentum to India's campaigns.

Rank 6: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir tallied 500 runs in 20 matches at 120.4 SR, highlighted by 75. His solid opening foundation during early World Cups set the stage for big totals.

Rank 5: Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina scored 557 runs in 25 matches with a 134.5 SR and 87 as his best. Mr. IPL delivered clutch middle-order performances across multiple editions.

Rank 4: Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh racked up 687 runs in 31 matches at 136.5 SR, peaking at 70. The pioneer of T20 aggression brought iconic six-hitting to World Cup stages.

Rank 3: KL Rahul

KL Rahul sits third with 794 runs in 22 matches at 142.1 SR and 77* best. His elegant opening strokeplay provided stability in recent tournaments.

Rank 2: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma scored 1220 runs in 47 matches at 133.0 SR, with 92 as his highest. The Hitman's longevity across 7 World Cups makes him India's most-capped WC batter.

Rank 1: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli dominates with 1292 runs in 35 matches at 58.72 average and 128.8 SR. His unmatched consistency—14 fifties, no World Cup hundreds needed—seals the top spot.

