50 Navies, One Message: India Is Signalling Who Guards The Indo Pacific Seas

In February, India will host three significant naval events that will see the participation of numerous warships, both large and small, from friendly navies, thereby adding a new dimension to the country's maritime diplomacy. The Indian Navy, which is actively developing its deterrent capabilities to protect its maritime boundaries and national strategic interests, is increasingly being recognised as a preferred security partner.

In a global landscape where powerful nations often intimidate weaker states, the Indian Navy aims to demonstrate its commitment to collaborating with like-minded navies to safeguard these nations from threats posed by criminal activities at sea, as well as from natural disasters. From Sri Lanka to Indonesia and across Africa, Indian naval personnel have consistently assisted affected populations, regardless of their nationalities.

These major events will serve as a pivotal step in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of MAHASAGAR, showcasing India's indigenous naval capabilities and reinforcing its role as a preferred security partner in various regions. The events, which will take place in Vishakhapatnam, include the International Fleet Review (IFR 2026), Exercise MILAN 2026, and the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Conclave of Chiefs.

This gathering of naval forces will not only highlight India's growing maritime influence but also its commitment to fostering international cooperation in naval operations with an aim to promote peace and stability.

From February 19 to 26, warships from over 50 navies, including those from the United States, Russia, Japan, Australia, and ASEAN member states, will converge in Vishakhapatnam to promote maritime cooperation, interoperability, and goodwill among the participating nations.

The MILAN 2026 exercise will coincide with the IFR 2026, further solidifying India's position as a key player in both regional and global naval diplomacy. This event continues a nearly three-decade-long tradition of building strategic partnerships through naval engagement, with the MILAN exercise, which began in 1995 with just four participating navies, now expanded to include over 50 nations, reflecting India's enhanced maritime profile and its commitment to collaborative security efforts.

The upcoming exercise will unfold in two distinct phases, commencing with the Harbour Phase over the first two days, followed by the Sea Phase scheduled from February 21 to 25. This structured approach allows for a comprehensive engagement, facilitating both logistical preparations and operational readiness.

The event is set against the backdrop of an International Fleet Review, which will witness the participation of more than 75 warships representing over 50 nations. This significant maritime gathering, taking place from February 15 to 25, underscores the collaborative spirit and shared commitment to maritime security among participating countries.

The Indian Navy is actively realising the vision of MAHASAGAR, which stands for Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions. This initiative extends India's SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) philosophy beyond the Indian Ocean, promoting principles of sustainability, resilience, and collective responsibility for the maritime domain.

The convergence of major international navies at India's eastern coastline in February 2026 serves as a pivotal operational embodiment of this vision, reinforcing India's role as a 'Preferred Security Partner' for its allies and partners in the region.

In addressing maritime security and responding to natural disasters in both high seas and coastal areas, a collaborative approach is essential. The Indian Navy has been at the forefront of promoting various cooperative frameworks and regimes to enhance maritime security. In alignment with the MAHASAGAR principles, the Indian Navy has taken significant strides to bolster maritime security cooperation not only within the Indian Ocean but also across the broader Indo-Pacific region.

This commitment reflects India's dedication to fostering a free, open, and inclusive maritime environment, anchored in strategic initiatives such as the Act East Policy, the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), and the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI).

The Indian Navy has consistently pursued the goal of fostering peace and stability in maritime regions through a variety of goodwill initiatives, humanitarian efforts, and security operations aimed at eradicating piracy from the seas. As a prominent security provider in the Indo-Pacific, the Indian Navy seeks to project its benevolent character and intentions to the global community.

This commitment not only reinforces its role as a protector of national maritime boundaries but also highlights its dedication to safeguarding the maritime interests of neighbouring states across the expansive Indian Ocean, which stretches from Australia to Africa, and includes Southeast and West Asia.

As the largest naval force in its region, the Indian Navy plays a pivotal role in ensuring the safety of vital shipping lanes while actively deterring threats posed by piracy and combating illicit activities such as drug trafficking.

The significance of its operations is underscored by the insights of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Tripathi, who identifies three critical trends reshaping maritime security: commercial disruption, geopolitical competition, and environmental degradation. These factors necessitate a robust naval presence and proactive measures to maintain stability and security in the region.

In this context, the Indian Navy is central to positioning India as a net security provider in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Its strategic geographical location, coupled with enhanced naval capabilities and active participation in regional security operations, such as anti-piracy missions and maritime surveillance, demonstrates its commitment to regional dominance.

Initiatives like the Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) facilitate improved intelligence sharing and coordination with allied nations, reinforcing India's approach to inclusive security cooperation.

However, it remains essential for India to balance assertiveness with diplomatic engagement to foster trust and collaboration among regional partners, ensuring a stable maritime environment for all.

The escalating geopolitical rivalries are contributing to a growing sense of instability, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, which has increasingly become a battleground for heightened competition characterised by naval expansions and rapid technological advancements.

This evolving landscape is deteriorating the security environment, as military strategies are adapting swiftly to leverage cutting-edge technologies, fundamentally altering the dynamics of maritime conflicts. Such developments not only heighten the risk of armed confrontations but also threaten to undermine established international norms, leading to a significant militarisation of contested maritime spaces.

In response to these pressing challenges that loom over the vast expanses of the oceans, the Indian Navy has proactively initiated a significant enhancement of maritime security cooperation within the strategically vital Indian Ocean region. This initiative is exemplified by the establishment of the Information Fusion Centre - Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), which aims to bolster collaborative efforts in monitoring and addressing security threats.

By fostering greater information sharing and coordination among regional partners, the IFC-IOR seeks to create a more secure maritime environment, thereby mitigating the risks associated with the intensifying geopolitical competition and ensuring stability in this critical area.

(The author is a senior journalist and strategic affairs analyst)