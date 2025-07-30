Evacuation And Fear, As Tsunami Threat Spreads Across The Pacific
Residents of Severo-Kurilsk rush to evacuate the coastal zone as authorities issue high-alert warnings.
Severo-Kurilsk’s port lies in ruin after being hit by tsunami-driven floodwaters earlier.
Debris litters the waterfront as the initial tsunami wave buried low-lying areas of Russia's far eastern coast.
The earthquake strikes Russia’s coast, destroying structures in its path, the waves are moving rapidly across the Pacific.
Lines of cars clog the main roadways, as residents of coastal towns seek safety inland.
Russia’s Kamchatka faces heavy infrastructure losses after 8.8 magnitude earthquake hits.
The ocean rising dramatically, with waves lifting high above normal sea levels.
This video captures the intense shaking moments as it unfolded near the epicenter.
As tsunami threatens Maui, residents beg Oprah to grant access to private road.
