Russia Tsunami:

Evacuation And Fear, As Tsunami Threat Spreads Across The Pacific

July 30, 2025
Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: x/ theinformant_x

Residents of Severo-Kurilsk rush to evacuate the coastal zone as authorities issue high-alert warnings.

Image Source: x/ theinformant_x

Severo-Kurilsk’s port lies in ruin after being hit by tsunami-driven floodwaters earlier.

Image Source: x/ theinformant_x

Debris litters the waterfront as the initial tsunami wave buried low-lying areas of Russia's far eastern coast.

Image Source: x/ theinformant_x

The earthquake strikes Russia’s coast, destroying structures in its path, the waves are moving rapidly across the Pacific.

Image Source: x/ DDNewsHindi

Lines of cars clog the main roadways, as residents of coastal towns seek safety inland.

Image Source: x/ theinformant_x

Russia’s Kamchatka faces heavy infrastructure losses after 8.8 magnitude earthquake hits.

Image Source: x/ SaffronSunanda

The ocean rising dramatically, with waves lifting high above normal sea levels.

Image Source: x/ Rebel_Warriors

This video captures the intense shaking moments as it unfolded near the epicenter.

Image Source: x/ SumitHansd

As tsunami threatens Maui, residents beg Oprah to grant access to private road.

Image Source: nicksortor

See More

35 Years Since The Fall Of Berlin Wall

Donald Trump Makes Historic Comeback: Here’s How It Happened

Year Into Hamas-Israel War, No End In Sight: Around 100 Hostages Still With Hamas, Thousands Dead In Gaza

A Woman PM For Japan Finally? Top 5 Contenders For Fumio Kishida's Job When He Steps Down