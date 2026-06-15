Why Is Dhaula Kuan Called Dhaula Kuan? Fascinating History Behind Delhi's Famous Landmark

June 15, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Image Source: pexels

One Of Delhi's Most Iconic Landmarks:

The well is believed to have been built in the 19th century by Maharaja Sawai Madho Singh of Jaipur for travelers and troops moving through the area. Over time, the locality around the well adopted the same name.

Image Source: pexels

A Very Crowded Area:

Today, Dhaula Kuan is one of Delhi’s busiest transport junctions, connecting central Delhi, the airport route, and cantonment areas, though the original well remains lesser known.

Image Source: pexels

How Dhaula Kuan Got Its Name:

Over time, the locality around the well adopted the same name. Today, Dhaula Kuan is one of Delhi’s busiest transport junctions, connecting central Delhi, the airport route, and cantonment areas, though the original well remains lesser known.

Image Source: pexels

A Historic Delhi Passage:

Dhaula Kuan has a history tied to both royalty and military movement. The area originally lay on the outskirts of Delhi and served as an important passage for travellers heading toward Rajasthan and northern India.

Image Source: pexels

A Historic Neighbourhood:

Built during Shah Alam II's reign, the area later gained strategic importance due to its proximity to the Delhi Cantonment.

Image Source: pexels

A Key Delhi Junction:

Today, Dhaula Kuan connects the airport, Gurugram, and central Delhi, making it one of the city's busiest junctions.

Image Source: pexels

A Legacy That Lives On:

Though now a busy hub, Dhaula Kuan still carries the legacy of the historic well that gave it its name.

Image Source: pexels

The Hidden Well:

The original well still exists near the metro station and once served travellers, soldiers, and villagers.

Image Source: pexels

A Name Rooted In History:

The area is linked to an old well from Shah Alam II's era and reflects both Mughal history and the legacy of the 1857 Revolt.

Image Source: pexels

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