Why Is Dhaula Kuan Called Dhaula Kuan? Fascinating History Behind Delhi's Famous Landmark

The well is believed to have been built in the 19th century by Maharaja Sawai Madho Singh of Jaipur for travelers and troops moving through the area. Over time, the locality around the well adopted the same name.
Today, Dhaula Kuan is one of Delhi’s busiest transport junctions, connecting central Delhi, the airport route, and cantonment areas, though the original well remains lesser known.
Over time, the locality around the well adopted the same name. Today, Dhaula Kuan is one of Delhi’s busiest transport junctions, connecting central Delhi, the airport route, and cantonment areas, though the original well remains lesser known.
Dhaula Kuan has a history tied to both royalty and military movement. The area originally lay on the outskirts of Delhi and served as an important passage for travellers heading toward Rajasthan and northern India.
Built during Shah Alam II's reign, the area later gained strategic importance due to its proximity to the Delhi Cantonment.
Today, Dhaula Kuan connects the airport, Gurugram, and central Delhi, making it one of the city's busiest junctions.
Though now a busy hub, Dhaula Kuan still carries the legacy of the historic well that gave it its name.
The original well still exists near the metro station and once served travellers, soldiers, and villagers.
The area is linked to an old well from Shah Alam II's era and reflects both Mughal history and the legacy of the 1857 Revolt.