5 Major Changes That Could Impact Your Salary And Savings
New draft rules aim to simplify compliance and reduce confusion for taxpayers.
The changes focus on refining existing exemptions and reporting, not restructuring the system.
Revised rules help salaried individuals claim exemptions more easily and effectively.
More cities may qualify for higher HRA exemption, reducing taxable income.
Expanded HRA limits can ease tax burden for those living in high-rent cities.
Increased limits on children’s education and hostel expenses offer added relief.
New valuation rules for employer-provided cars may change taxable benefits.
More financial transactions will now require PAN for better transparency.
Updated exemptions make it important to compare old vs new tax regime.