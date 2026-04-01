April 1, 2026

Income Tax Rules 2026:

5 Major Changes That Could Impact Your Salary And Savings

Published by: ABP Live
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Tax Rules 2026 Update:

New draft rules aim to simplify compliance and reduce confusion for taxpayers.

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No Major Overhaul:

The changes focus on refining existing exemptions and reporting, not restructuring the system.

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Better Use Of Allowances:

Revised rules help salaried individuals claim exemptions more easily and effectively.

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HRA Benefit Boost:

More cities may qualify for higher HRA exemption, reducing taxable income.

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Rising Rent Relief:

Expanded HRA limits can ease tax burden for those living in high-rent cities.

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Education Allowance Hike:

Increased limits on children’s education and hostel expenses offer added relief.

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Car Perks Tax Update:

New valuation rules for employer-provided cars may change taxable benefits.

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PAN Reporting Expanded:

More financial transactions will now require PAN for better transparency.

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Choose Tax Regime Wisely:

Updated exemptions make it important to compare old vs new tax regime.

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