6 Reasons Why Medical Expenses Are Rising Fast In India

For many Indians, health now ranks above wealth goals.
Families now plan healthcare spending in advance, not last-minute.
Hospital bills, tests, medicines & doctor visits are getting expensive.
Experts suggest setting aside part of monthly income for healthcare.
More families are buying independent and family health plans.
Spending on fitness, check-ups & nutrition is now common.
Families are cutting gadgets, dining and travel to manage health costs.
Healthcare is now a fixed monthly expense like rent or EMIs.
Smart health budgeting today can prevent big expenses tomorrow.