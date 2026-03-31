6 Reasons Why Medical Expenses Are Rising Fast In India

March 31, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Business
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1. Health Is Now A Top Priority:

For many Indians, health now ranks above wealth goals.

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2. Pandemic Changed Everything:

Families now plan healthcare spending in advance, not last-minute.

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3. Medical Costs Are Surging:

Hospital bills, tests, medicines & doctor visits are getting expensive.

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4. 5-10% Income Goes To Health:

Experts suggest setting aside part of monthly income for healthcare.

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5. Insurance Is No Longer Optional:

More families are buying independent and family health plans.

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6. Preventive Care Is Growing:

Spending on fitness, check-ups & nutrition is now common.

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Lifestyle Spending Is Changing:

Families are cutting gadgets, dining and travel to manage health costs.

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Health = Financial Planning:

Healthcare is now a fixed monthly expense like rent or EMIs.

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Plan Early, Stay Secure:

Smart health budgeting today can prevent big expenses tomorrow.

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