July 3, 2025

Heads of State To Thug Life: OTT Releases To Catch This Week

Published by: ABP Live
Heads of State: Prime Video

Heads of State stars Idris Elba, John Cena, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in lead roles.

Thug Life: Netflix

Kamal Haasan leads the cast of Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life as Rangaraaya Sakthivel, a formidable mafia don navigating betrayal and revenge in New Delhi’s brutal underworld.

Kaalidhar Laapata: ZEE5

Abhishek Bachchan stars in Kaalidhar Laapata as an elderly man who escapes abandonment to chase his bucket list, forming an unlikely bond with a spirited 8-year-old boy; streaming on ZEE5 from July 4.

Uppu Kappurambu: Amazon Prime Video

Keerthy Suresh and Suhas star in Uppu Kappurambu, a quirky Telugu satire about a spirited village leader and a graveyard caretaker tackling a space crunch at the local cemetery; now streaming on Prime Video.

The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case (SonyLIV)

The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, starring Amit Sial, Sahil Vaid, Bagavathi Perumal, and Girish Sharma, is a gripping political thriller based on Anirudhya Mitra’s memoir, streaming on SonyLIV from July 4.

The Old Guard 2: Netflix

The Old Guard 2, now streaming on Netflix, stars Charlize Theron and Uma Thurman in a high-stakes battle of immortals, with Andy confronting mortality and a deadly new foe.

The Good Wife: JioHotstar - OTTplay Premium

The Good Wife is a Tamil legal drama starring Priyamani, directed by Halitha Shameem and Siddharth Ramaswamy, chronicling a woman’s return to law after her husband's scandal.

In The Lost Lands: Lionsgate Play - OTTplay Premium

In The Lost Lands is a fantasy adventure film starring Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista, following a witch and her guide on a perilous quest through a post-apocalyptic world to fulfill a queen’s werewolf wish.

