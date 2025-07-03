Heads of State To Thug Life: OTT Releases To Catch This Week

Heads of State stars Idris Elba, John Cena, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in lead roles.
Kamal Haasan leads the cast of Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life as Rangaraaya Sakthivel, a formidable mafia don navigating betrayal and revenge in New Delhi’s brutal underworld.
Abhishek Bachchan stars in Kaalidhar Laapata as an elderly man who escapes abandonment to chase his bucket list, forming an unlikely bond with a spirited 8-year-old boy; streaming on ZEE5 from July 4.
Keerthy Suresh and Suhas star in Uppu Kappurambu, a quirky Telugu satire about a spirited village leader and a graveyard caretaker tackling a space crunch at the local cemetery; now streaming on Prime Video.
The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, starring Amit Sial, Sahil Vaid, Bagavathi Perumal, and Girish Sharma, is a gripping political thriller based on Anirudhya Mitra’s memoir, streaming on SonyLIV from July 4.
The Old Guard 2, now streaming on Netflix, stars Charlize Theron and Uma Thurman in a high-stakes battle of immortals, with Andy confronting mortality and a deadly new foe.
The Good Wife is a Tamil legal drama starring Priyamani, directed by Halitha Shameem and Siddharth Ramaswamy, chronicling a woman’s return to law after her husband's scandal.
In The Lost Lands is a fantasy adventure film starring Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista, following a witch and her guide on a perilous quest through a post-apocalyptic world to fulfill a queen’s werewolf wish.
Let us know your best pick from this week's must watch OTT list.