9 Fruits That Support Kidney Health Naturally

March 28, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
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1. Blueberries And Strawberries:

Rich in antioxidants and low in potassium, they may help reduce oxidative stress and support kidney function.

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2. Cherries:

Packed with antioxidants, cherries may help lower uric acid levels and support kidney health naturally.

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3. Grapes:

Contain resveratrol, a compound linked to heart and kidney health, and are naturally low in potassium.

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4. Pineapple:

Contains bromelain, an enzyme with anti-inflammatory properties that may support kidney wellness.

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5. Watermelon:

Hydrating and refreshing, watermelon helps flush toxins and may reduce inflammation in the body.

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6. Apples:

Low in potassium and high in fibre, apples may help reduce cholesterol and support overall kidney health.

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7. Peaches:

Rich in vitamins A and C, peaches are low in potassium and suitable for kidney-friendly diets.

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8. Cranberries:

Known for preventing UTIs, cranberries may also help reduce the risk of kidney stones.

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9. Pear:

Pears are low in sodium and high in fibre, helping support digestion and blood pressure control.

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