9 Fruits That Support Kidney Health Naturally

Rich in antioxidants and low in potassium, they may help reduce oxidative stress and support kidney function.
Packed with antioxidants, cherries may help lower uric acid levels and support kidney health naturally.
Contain resveratrol, a compound linked to heart and kidney health, and are naturally low in potassium.
Contains bromelain, an enzyme with anti-inflammatory properties that may support kidney wellness.
Hydrating and refreshing, watermelon helps flush toxins and may reduce inflammation in the body.
Low in potassium and high in fibre, apples may help reduce cholesterol and support overall kidney health.
Rich in vitamins A and C, peaches are low in potassium and suitable for kidney-friendly diets.
Known for preventing UTIs, cranberries may also help reduce the risk of kidney stones.
Pears are low in sodium and high in fibre, helping support digestion and blood pressure control.