Know The Hidden Impact Of Sleep Deprivation On The Body
Trouble sleeping at times can disrupt our entire day and leave us feeling off-balance
Persistent sleeplessness can be harmful to your overall health.
Lack of sleep makes you feel hungrier, triggering hormonal changes that may lead to weight gain.
Not getting enough rest can interfere with insulin and blood sugar levels, increasing diabetes risk.
Sleeping less than six hours a night may elevate your chances of developing heart disease.
Chronic lack of sleep may increase the likelihood of conditions like Alzheimer’s disease.
Quality sleep is more than relaxation; it is an essential component of a healthy routine.
Sleep deprivation impacts not just the heart but also the brain, affecting focus and memory.
Maintaining regular, sufficient sleep supports both body and mind for overall well-being