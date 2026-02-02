Lack Of Sleep?

Know The Hidden Impact Of Sleep Deprivation On The Body

February 2, 2026
Trouble sleeping at times can disrupt our entire day and leave us feeling off-balance

Insomnia Takes A Toll:

Persistent sleeplessness can be harmful to your overall health.

Affects Appetite:

Lack of sleep makes you feel hungrier, triggering hormonal changes that may lead to weight gain.

Risk Of Diabetes Rises:

Not getting enough rest can interfere with insulin and blood sugar levels, increasing diabetes risk.

Heart Health Suffers Too:

Sleeping less than six hours a night may elevate your chances of developing heart disease.

Neurodegenerative Risks:

Chronic lack of sleep may increase the likelihood of conditions like Alzheimer’s disease.

Beyond Mere Rest:

Quality sleep is more than relaxation; it is an essential component of a healthy routine.

Your Brain Needs Rest:

Sleep deprivation impacts not just the heart but also the brain, affecting focus and memory.

Prioritize Your Sleep:

Maintaining regular, sufficient sleep supports both body and mind for overall well-being

