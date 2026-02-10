Here’s How
Tea is one of the most loved beverages and is commonly consumed in almost every household, often becoming a part of daily routines.
Many people drink tea multiple times a day, sometimes without realizing how much they are actually consuming.
While tea is known for its refreshing and energising benefits, its disadvantages are often overlooked.
The drink many rely on to fight fatigue can quietly impact the body when consumed in excess.
Tea contains caffeine, which can interfere with the sleep cycle if taken in large amounts, leading to trouble falling or staying asleep.
Drinking tea on an empty stomach, or consuming very strong tea or tea with excess milk, can increase acid production and cause stomach discomfort.
Tea contains tannins, compounds that can block the body’s ability to properly absorb iron, especially when consumed around meal times.
Excessive tea intake may trigger nervousness, restlessness, or heightened anxiety due to its stimulant effect.
Drinking too much tea can also lead to constipation or minor digestive problems in some individuals.