Drinking Tea Daily May Harm Your Health:

Here’s How

February 10, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Tea is one of the most loved beverages and is commonly consumed in almost every household, often becoming a part of daily routines.

Frequent Consumption:

Many people drink tea multiple times a day, sometimes without realizing how much they are actually consuming.

Benefits vs Reality:

While tea is known for its refreshing and energising benefits, its disadvantages are often overlooked.

Hidden Health Concerns:

The drink many rely on to fight fatigue can quietly impact the body when consumed in excess.

Sleep Disruption:

Tea contains caffeine, which can interfere with the sleep cycle if taken in large amounts, leading to trouble falling or staying asleep.

Stomach Acidity:

Drinking tea on an empty stomach, or consuming very strong tea or tea with excess milk, can increase acid production and cause stomach discomfort.

Iron Absorption Issues:

Tea contains tannins, compounds that can block the body’s ability to properly absorb iron, especially when consumed around meal times.

Increased Anxiety:

Excessive tea intake may trigger nervousness, restlessness, or heightened anxiety due to its stimulant effect.

Digestive Discomfort:

Drinking too much tea can also lead to constipation or minor digestive problems in some individuals.

