8 Powerful Reasons To Add Curd To Your Daily Diet

From gut health to immunity, this simple food does it all.
Cooling properties help reduce irritation and heal faster.
Rich in calcium for better bone strength and oral health.
Keeps your gut active and improves overall digestion.
High protein keeps you full and controls cravings.
Relieves gas, constipation and supports gut balance.
Essential nutrients help your body fight infections better.
Balances pH levels and helps prevent infections.
Helps maintain stable blood sugar levels when consumed in moderation.