8 Powerful Reasons To Add Curd To Your Daily Diet

March 28, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
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Why Everyone Is Talking About Curd?

From gut health to immunity, this simple food does it all.

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1. Soothes Mouth Ulcers Fast:

Cooling properties help reduce irritation and heal faster.

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2. Stronger Bones And Teeth:

Rich in calcium for better bone strength and oral health.

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3. Boosts Digestion Naturally:

Keeps your gut active and improves overall digestion.

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4. Helps In Weight Loss:

High protein keeps you full and controls cravings.

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5. Good Gut With Probiotics:

Relieves gas, constipation and supports gut balance.

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6. Stronger Immunity Shield:

Essential nutrients help your body fight infections better.

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7. Supports Women’s Health:

Balances pH levels and helps prevent infections.

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8. Great For Blood Sugar Too:

Helps maintain stable blood sugar levels when consumed in moderation.

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