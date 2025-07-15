Blackcurrant Day 2025

Know The Amazing Health Benefits Of This Delicious Berry
Blackcurrants have a whopping four times more vitamin C than oranges, supporting healthy skin, bones, and blood vessels.
Consume blackcurrant juice that can enhance alertness, boost mood, and aid mental performance during stress.
Blackcurrants being packed with antioxidants slow down premature ageing and keep your skin youthful and glowing.
Blackcurrants are rich in vitamin A and anthocyanins, both of which enhance vision and protect eye function.
Their potent anthocyanins can help eliminate under-eye circles and make you look rested and refreshed.
The high antioxidant content in the berry helps boost immunity and soothe cold and flu symptoms.
Blackcurrants boost beneficial gut bacteria such as Bifidobacterium, which fights inflammation and enhances digestion.
With vitamins such as B1, B5, and B6, blackcurrants aid in the production of energy and make you feel energised.
They lower lactic acid accumulation, which reduces muscle soreness and enhances endurance during workouts.