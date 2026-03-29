10 Pro-Level Strategies To Win Every Solo Match Easily
Gather good weapons, guns, and medical kits at the start of the match. Good loot strengthens your start and increases your chances of survival.
Land in areas with fewer players to gather more loot without conflict.
If you play aggressively, land at hot locations like Moathouse, Cape Town, and Mars Electric, but drop on the edge to avoid early combat.
Try to stay in the safe zone during the game. This allows you to keep an eye on enemy movements and survive longer in the game.
In close combat, quick reactions are very important. Also, try to land as many headshots as possible to eliminate the enemy quickly.
Health is very important during the competition. Therefore, try to always have medical supplies available.
Avoid running in the open, always move forward while hiding. This will help you avoid the enemy's gaze.
As the zone shrinks, pay attention to your movements and positioning so that you can attack from the right place in the end.
Playing with excessive anger or haste can be harmful. Play with restraint and consider each step carefully.