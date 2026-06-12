Mumbai-based comedian Pranit More rose to fame after Bigg Boss 19. He is now facing intense scrutiny following multiple viral controversies linked to his stand-up show.
A crowd interaction involving Harshit Jangra went viral after he spoke about spending Rs 370 on biryani during a date and expecting something in return. The remarks sparked widespread outrage and backlash online.
MBBS student Sejal Pawar faced backlash after a viral clip showed her joking about comparing the size of male cadavers' genitalia during anatomy classes, drawing criticism from medical students, doctors and social media users.
Unverified screenshots and audio clips circulating online allegedly suggested that Sejal Pawar had dated cricketers Prithvi Shaw and Ayush Badoni, further fuelling social media speculation and controversy.
Pranit More and Sejal Pawar apologised after the backlash. More admitted he should have handled the audience remarks differently, while Pawar expressed regret over her comments.
The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has registered a case against Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Sejal Pawar and others over alleged objectionable online content. The NCW has also issued summons in connection with the matter.