June 12, 2026

Pranit More Controversy Explained: Rs 370 Biryani Row, Genitals' Jokes, Apologies And FIR

Published by: Devyani Nautiyal
Image Source: X/@BiggBoss_Tak

Who is Pranit More?

Mumbai-based comedian Pranit More rose to fame after Bigg Boss 19. He is now facing intense scrutiny following multiple viral controversies linked to his stand-up show.

Image Source: X/@vicharabhio

The Rs 370 Biryani Row:

A crowd interaction involving Harshit Jangra went viral after he spoke about spending Rs 370 on biryani during a date and expecting something in return. The remarks sparked widespread outrage and backlash online.

Image Source: X/@IntrovertSaavni

Controversial Medical Joke Sparks Backlash:

MBBS student Sejal Pawar faced backlash after a viral clip showed her joking about comparing the size of male cadavers' genitalia during anatomy classes, drawing criticism from medical students, doctors and social media users.

Image Source: X/@worshipVK
June 12, 2026

Sejal's Name Linked To Cricketers:

Unverified screenshots and audio clips circulating online allegedly suggested that Sejal Pawar had dated cricketers Prithvi Shaw and Ayush Badoni, further fuelling social media speculation and controversy.

Published by: Devyani Nautiyal
Image Source: X/@Kingdom_X7

Public Apologies Follow:

Pranit More and Sejal Pawar apologised after the backlash. More admitted he should have handled the audience remarks differently, while Pawar expressed regret over her comments.

Image Source: X/@venom1s, @Achari_Nimboo

Cyber Cell Case Registered:

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has registered a case against Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Sejal Pawar and others over alleged objectionable online content. The NCW has also issued summons in connection with the matter.

Image Source: X/@homelander_yyy

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