April 24, 2026

Kiara Advani Turns Heads In Leather Corset Dress With A Dreamy Twist

Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: ABP Live

Stylish Appearance At A Star-Studded Night:

Kiara Advani made a striking appearance at the GQ Most Influential Young Indians Awards 2026, effortlessly turning heads with her elegant presence on the red carpet.

Image Source: ABP Live

Statement Outfit That Stole The Spotlight:

For the glamorous evening, she chose a bold yet refined ensemble that perfectly balanced modern edge with feminine grace.

Leather Corset Top:

Kiara’s outfit featured a fitted leather corset top that sculpted her silhouette beautifully, lending a sharp, contemporary vibe to her look.

Lace-Adorned Tulle Skirt:

Contrasting the structured top, the delicate tulle skirt with lace detailing added softness and movement, creating a visually captivating blend of textures.

Flattering Fit That Enhanced Her Frame:

The ensemble hugged her curves in all the right places, highlighting her figure while maintaining a polished and sophisticated appeal.

Accessories That Elevated The Look:

She layered stacked crystal-adorned necklaces and statement rings, adding just the right amount of sparkle without overpowering the outfit.

Elegance from Head to Toe:

Kiara completed her look with embellished black pumps, which subtly complemented the outfit while adding a touch of evening glamour.

Warm Makeup With Radiant Finish:

Her warm-toned makeup featured a caramel lip, blush-toned cheeks, and winged eyeliner with defined brows, enhancing her natural glow while adding sharp focus to her eyes.

Half-Tied Hairdo:

She styled her hair in a side-parted, half-tied look, striking the perfect balance between relaxed charm and red-carpet sophistication.

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