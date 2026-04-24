Kiara Advani Turns Heads In Leather Corset Dress With A Dreamy Twist

Kiara Advani made a striking appearance at the GQ Most Influential Young Indians Awards 2026, effortlessly turning heads with her elegant presence on the red carpet.
For the glamorous evening, she chose a bold yet refined ensemble that perfectly balanced modern edge with feminine grace.
Kiara’s outfit featured a fitted leather corset top that sculpted her silhouette beautifully, lending a sharp, contemporary vibe to her look.
Contrasting the structured top, the delicate tulle skirt with lace detailing added softness and movement, creating a visually captivating blend of textures.
The ensemble hugged her curves in all the right places, highlighting her figure while maintaining a polished and sophisticated appeal.
She layered stacked crystal-adorned necklaces and statement rings, adding just the right amount of sparkle without overpowering the outfit.
Kiara completed her look with embellished black pumps, which subtly complemented the outfit while adding a touch of evening glamour.
Her warm-toned makeup featured a caramel lip, blush-toned cheeks, and winged eyeliner with defined brows, enhancing her natural glow while adding sharp focus to her eyes.
She styled her hair in a side-parted, half-tied look, striking the perfect balance between relaxed charm and red-carpet sophistication.