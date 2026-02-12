Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Woman Wears 'Butter Chicken Shoes', Internet Says 'That's Enough': Watch

Viral Video: The clip showcases an unusual concept that transforms one of India’s most popular dishes into an edible accessory.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 08:03 AM (IST)

Viral Video: The internet is no stranger to strange culinary mash-ups, but occasionally something surfaces that truly stops users in their tracks. The latest head-turner? Butter chicken shoes -- and yes, the name is as literal as it sounds.

An Instagram reel that’s now making the rounds online has left viewers amused, baffled and slightly unsettled. The clip showcases an unusual concept that transforms one of India’s most popular dishes into an edible accessory.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Juliette Moreno (@itsmejuliette)

What are butter chicken shoes?

In the video, the creator presents a pair of transparent shoes designed with a hollow base capable of holding food. She pours butter chicken into the sole, fills it carefully, and seals it with the top layer, leaving enough room to dip a spoon inside.

The result is equal parts quirky fashion experiment and unexpected food display.

After assembling the shoes, she wears them and walks around casually. In one scene that particularly caught viewers off guard, she sits down, takes out a spoon and eats butter chicken directly from the shoe, a moment that sparked both fascination and discomfort among audiences.

Internet Reacts

The comments section quickly lit up with reactions ranging from playful jokes to genuine concern, especially over hygiene.

Some users responded with humour, while others criticised the woman. One user said, “One shoe for curry, one shoe for rice.” Another commented, “Butter chicken on the go. Love it.” “Perfect for marathon training, mid-run snack sorted," wrote another user.

One person commented, “This is cursed beyond belief.” Another person expressed displeasure over the idea and asked ,“What if a toenail falls in there?”

One commenter even asked about sizing, writing, “Does this come in a men’s size 10?”

While butter chicken-filled footwear is clearly not designed for practical use, the reel reflects the extremes creators sometimes explore to capture attention online. Food-inspired fashion isn’t new, but turning curry into a wearable feature certainly stretches the concept further.

Frequently Asked Questions

What exactly are butter chicken shoes?

Butter chicken shoes are transparent shoes with a hollow sole designed to hold butter chicken. The creator fills the sole with the dish and then eats it directly from the shoe.

Who created the butter chicken shoes?

The butter chicken shoes were created and showcased by Instagram user @itsmejuliette in a viral reel.

How did people react to the butter chicken shoes?

Reactions ranged from amusement and fascination to confusion and concern, particularly regarding hygiene. Some users made jokes, while others expressed disbelief.

Are butter chicken shoes a practical fashion item?

No, the butter chicken shoes are not designed for practical use. They are presented as a quirky fashion experiment and a way to gain online attention.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 12 Feb 2026 08:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Trending News Woman Butter Chicken Shoes
