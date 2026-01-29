Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mocked & Humiliated: Woman Films Ex-Schoolmate Working As Delivery Rider In Patna | Watch

According to accounts circulating on social media, the woman began recording as soon as she recognised him. She questioned his career path, comparing his current work with his earlier ambitions.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 06:12 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A pizza delivery worker was publicly humiliated after running into a former school friend, who filmed him on the street and mocked his job. In the now widely shared clip, the woman reminds him of his school days, saying he once inspired classmates, before ridiculing him for delivering pizzas. She also threatens to circulate the video among their old friends. The incident has triggered widespread anger online, with many calling out the casual cruelty and highlighting the harsh realities faced by young men forced to prioritise survival over dreams.

Filmed & Mocked

According to accounts circulating on social media, the woman began recording as soon as she recognised him. She questioned his career path, comparing his current work with his earlier ambitions, and laughed while suggesting she would send the footage to others from their school.

The young man reportedly remained silent throughout the encounter.

Users across platforms have condemned the act, saying it reflects a troubling lack of empathy towards those navigating financial hardship. Many pointed out that not everyone has the privilege to pursue passion projects, especially when family responsibilities and economic pressures take over.

Honest Work Vs Public Humiliation

The episode has reignited debate about dignity of labour and the social stigma attached to certain jobs. Commentators stressed that delivering food is honest employment and should never be a source of shame.

Others highlighted how young men often shoulder expectations to provide, even at the cost of personal aspirations. “Responsibilities arrive before success for many,” one user wrote. “She failed as a woman.”

Mental health advocates also weighed in, warning that public shaming can leave lasting psychological scars, particularly when amplified online. As messages of support pour in, many are urging greater kindness and respect for people doing their best under difficult circumstances.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 29 Jan 2026 06:12 PM (IST)
