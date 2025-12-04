Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Smartphones in the premium segment are expected to work smoothly, especially when users pay a high price for them. But some recent Reddit posts suggest that the new Vivo X200 Pro and its successor, Vivo X300, might be facing early complaints.

These claims are not confirmed officially, but they are already attracting attention among buyers who are planning to upgrade.

Vivo X200 Pro Battery Drain Issue On 5G Raises Concern

Most of the discussion right now is around the Vivo X200 Pro. A Reddit user, Prudent_Recover397, shared that their Vivo X200 Pro battery drains extremely fast when mobile data is always on. The user works in Mumbai and keeps both Airtel and Jio 5G active throughout the day.

Even without using the phone much, the battery drops from 100% at 11 AM to around 20% by 5 PM. The phone simply stays on the work desk during this time.

However, the same user travelled to their village, where only Airtel 4G is available, and the battery drain suddenly stopped. The battery performance became normal again, which made the user assume that the problem might be linked to 5G networks.

The user is now asking if others are facing the same issue or if it is happening only to them. Many people are closely watching the post because the Vivo X200 Pro was marketed as a high-end device with strong battery optimisation.

If the issue continues to appear for more users, it may turn into a bigger discussion.

Vivo X300 Google Play Services Problem Reported Just After Launch

Vivo has already launched its next flagship, the X300, and another user on Reddit has posted a new complaint. According to the claim, the X300 bought in China and used in Europe is showing problems with Google Play Services on mobile data.

Apps like YouTube Music and the Play Store do not work properly, but everything works fine on WiFi or when using a VPN. The user tried different fixes but could not solve it.

The post does not confirm whether the issue is caused by the China ROM, the carrier, or the phone itself, but it is enough to make buyers curious and slightly worried. For a newly launched flagship, even a small complaint can quickly turn into a conversation online.

Vivo X200 Pro and X300 are premium phones known for powerful cameras and high performance. We are not sure if the posts are legit or not, but if they are, then it might create a ruckus in the tech world.