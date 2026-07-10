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English NewsTrending‘I'm a Taxi Driver, Not Your Servant’: Cab Driver Confronts Passenger For Smoking Without Permission: Watch

‘I'm a Taxi Driver, Not Your Servant’: Cab Driver Confronts Passenger For Smoking Without Permission: Watch

Cab Driver Viral Reaction: A cab driver went viral after asking a passenger to leave for smoking inside the taxi without permission. Watch the viral video and internet reactions.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 11:48 AM (IST)

A video showing a cab driver asking a passenger to get out of his taxi after the passenger lit a cigarette without seeking permission has gone viral on social media. The incident has sparked widespread discussion online, with many users praising the driver for standing his ground and prioritising respect and safety inside his vehicle. 

The viral clip captures a tense exchange between the driver and the passenger after the latter allegedly began smoking inside the cab. When the driver objected, the passenger reportedly insisted that he did not need anyone's permission to smoke. 

Social Media Reacts to the Viral Video 

The video has been widely shared by multiple users on X, attracting significant attention and sparking conversations online. 

One such post read, "I applaud this cab driver who kicked out the customer who started smoking in the taxi." 

The viral clip has prompted discussions about the importance of respecting drivers and following basic etiquette while travelling in taxis and ride-hailing vehicles. 

Many users supported the driver's response, saying that customers should seek permission before engaging in actions that may affect the driver or the condition of the vehicle. Others praised him for remaining composed and ending the ride instead of letting the situation escalate further. 

Passenger Asked to Leave After Lighting a Cigarette 

The disagreement escalated when the passenger refused to acknowledge the driver's objection. Rather than continuing the ride, the driver chose to end the trip immediately and asked the passenger to step out of the vehicle. 

During the confrontation, the driver firmly stated, "I'm a taxi driver, not your servant." His response quickly resonated with viewers; many of whom felt he handled the situation with confidence and self-respect. 

The video has since been widely shared across social media platforms, drawing thousands of reactions and comments from people supporting the driver's decision. 

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the social media reaction to the viral video?

The video sparked widespread discussion online, with many users praising the driver. They supported his decision to stand his ground and prioritize respect and safety in his vehicle.

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 10 Jul 2026 11:48 AM (IST)
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Trending News Social Media Viral Public Transport Cab Ride Cigarette Smoking
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