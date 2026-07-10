A video showing a cab driver asking a passenger to get out of his taxi after the passenger lit a cigarette without seeking permission has gone viral on social media. The incident has sparked widespread discussion online, with many users praising the driver for standing his ground and prioritising respect and safety inside his vehicle.

The viral clip captures a tense exchange between the driver and the passenger after the latter allegedly began smoking inside the cab. When the driver objected, the passenger reportedly insisted that he did not need anyone's permission to smoke.

Social Media Reacts to the Viral Video

The video has been widely shared by multiple users on X, attracting significant attention and sparking conversations online.

One such post read, "I applaud this cab driver who kicked out the customer who started smoking in the taxi."

I applaud this cab driver who kicked out the customer who started smoking in the taxi. 👏🏻#Courage pic.twitter.com/HIiMEt7pjZ — Dr. Jitendra Nagar (@NagarJitendra) July 8, 2026

The viral clip has prompted discussions about the importance of respecting drivers and following basic etiquette while travelling in taxis and ride-hailing vehicles.

Many users supported the driver's response, saying that customers should seek permission before engaging in actions that may affect the driver or the condition of the vehicle. Others praised him for remaining composed and ending the ride instead of letting the situation escalate further.

Passenger Asked to Leave After Lighting a Cigarette

The disagreement escalated when the passenger refused to acknowledge the driver's objection. Rather than continuing the ride, the driver chose to end the trip immediately and asked the passenger to step out of the vehicle.

During the confrontation, the driver firmly stated, "I'm a taxi driver, not your servant." His response quickly resonated with viewers; many of whom felt he handled the situation with confidence and self-respect.

The video has since been widely shared across social media platforms, drawing thousands of reactions and comments from people supporting the driver's decision.