A viral video from Jammu has triggered a fresh controversy after a woman claimed that a man was allegedly introducing himself as “Sahil” while interacting with Hindu girls. In the clip, she alleges the man was hiding his Muslim identity, and links the incident to the contentious “love jihad” narrative. The video has spread rapidly across social media, drawing strong public reactions and calls for action. However, the allegations in the clip have not been officially verified so far, and there has been no confirmation from the police regarding the identity of the man shown in the video.

What The Woman Claims

In the video, the woman can be heard accusing the man of allegedly misrepresenting his identity. She claims he had been using a Hindu name to approach Hindu girls, and alleges this was part of an attempt to conceal his religion. The woman further asserts that the incident reflects a wider pattern of alleged deception.

Several users have demanded immediate action, while others have urged caution, noting that viral claims are often shared without context. At present, the video’s authenticity, the circumstances of the incident, and the accuracy of the accusations remain unverified.

Officials Yet To Confirm

So far, authorities have not issued an official statement confirming the woman’s allegations. It is also unclear whether a formal complaint has been lodged with the police or whether an inquiry has been initiated based on the viral clip.

The incident once again highlights how quickly allegations circulating online can escalate into wider controversy. Until verification is completed, any definitive conclusion about the claims made in the video remains premature.

