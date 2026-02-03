'Vada Pav Girl' Chandrika Dixit Accuses Husband Of Cheating, Shares His Pics With 'Girlfriend'

Delhi-based 'Vada Pav Girl' and Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Chandrika Dixit is once again in the spotlight, this time due to turmoil in her personal life. Chandrika has accused her husband, Yugam Gera, of infidelity and alleged that he is involved in an extramarital affair. She has shared screenshots of chats and photographs purportedly showing her husband with his alleged girlfriend on social media, further fuelling the controversy.

Chandrika posted a video on her official Instagram account in which she is seen breaking down in tears while speaking about her marital troubles. In the video, she questions what her husband wants to portray to the world and opens up about the emotional distress she claims to have endured for over two months. She said she had remained silent during this period despite the mental pain she was facing.

The video also features alleged conversations between her husband and another woman, whom Chandrika identifies as his girlfriend. She also shared a photograph showing Yugam Gera with the woman in question.

In the video, Chandrika is heard saying that while she has been working, managing the household and taking care of their child, her husband was allegedly involved in the affair. Questioning her place in his life, she expressed anguish over what she described as betrayal.

She later shared another image and stated that there were several other issues that were affecting her mental health.

In the caption accompanying the video, Chandrika claimed that she possesses all the evidence related to her allegations. The post triggered a wave of mixed reactions on social media.

While some users expressed sympathy, others questioned her claims. One user commented, “Will the internet solve this issue? This looks like unnecessary drama.” Another wrote, “You don’t seem genuine at all,” while a third sarcastically remarked, “Has the vada pav business shut down?”

As of now, Yugam Gera has not issued any official statement in response to the allegations. There is also no information about any legal action taken by either side.

For context, Chandrika and Yugam met in Delhi after she moved to the city from Indore. Chandrika has previously stated that Yugam supported her throughout her journey until Bigg Boss OTT 3. The couple has a young son named Rudra.