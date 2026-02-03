Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTrending'Vada Pav Girl' Chandrika Dixit Accuses Husband Of Cheating, Shares His Pics With 'Girlfriend'

'Vada Pav Girl' Chandrika Dixit Accuses Husband Of Cheating, Shares His Pics With 'Girlfriend'

Chandrika has accused her husband, Yugam Gera, of infidelity and alleged that he is involved in an extramarital affair. She has shared screenshots of chats.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 10:11 AM (IST)

Delhi-based 'Vada Pav Girl' and Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Chandrika Dixit is once again in the spotlight, this time due to turmoil in her personal life. Chandrika has accused her husband, Yugam Gera, of infidelity and alleged that he is involved in an extramarital affair. She has shared screenshots of chats and photographs purportedly showing her husband with his alleged girlfriend on social media, further fuelling the controversy.

Chandrika Dixit Accuses Husband Of Cheating

Chandrika posted a video on her official Instagram account in which she is seen breaking down in tears while speaking about her marital troubles. In the video, she questions what her husband wants to portray to the world and opens up about the emotional distress she claims to have endured for over two months. She said she had remained silent during this period despite the mental pain she was facing.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chandrika Gera (@chandrika.dixit)

The video also features alleged conversations between her husband and another woman, whom Chandrika identifies as his girlfriend. She also shared a photograph showing Yugam Gera with the woman in question.

Chandrika Dixit Shares Video

In the video, Chandrika is heard saying that while she has been working, managing the household and taking care of their child, her husband was allegedly involved in the affair. Questioning her place in his life, she expressed anguish over what she described as betrayal.

She later shared another image and stated that there were several other issues that were affecting her mental health.

In the caption accompanying the video, Chandrika claimed that she possesses all the evidence related to her allegations. The post triggered a wave of mixed reactions on social media.

While some users expressed sympathy, others questioned her claims. One user commented, “Will the internet solve this issue? This looks like unnecessary drama.” Another wrote, “You don’t seem genuine at all,” while a third sarcastically remarked, “Has the vada pav business shut down?”

No Response From Vada Pav Girl's Husband

As of now, Yugam Gera has not issued any official statement in response to the allegations. There is also no information about any legal action taken by either side.

For context, Chandrika and Yugam met in Delhi after she moved to the city from Indore. Chandrika has previously stated that Yugam supported her throughout her journey until Bigg Boss OTT 3. The couple has a young son named Rudra.

Related Video

Women's Day Special: Male Colleagues Share Their 'Mann Ki Baat' for Female Teammates in the Newsroom

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 10:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Trending News Chandrika Dixit DELHI NEWS Vada Pav Girl
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Tariff On India: How Much Duty Will Washington Levy Now? Lower Than China, Pak And Bangladesh
US Tariff On India: How Much Duty Will Washington Levy Now? Lower Than China, Pak And Bangladesh
India
'Can't Be Father Of All Deals': Congress Slams Modi Govt Over Trump's Announcement Of India-US Deal
'Can't Be Father Of All Deals': Congress Slams Modi Govt Over Trump's Announcement Of India-US Deal
News
US-India Trade Deal Sealed, Reciprocal Tariffs Lowered To 18%: Donald Trump
US-India Trade Deal Sealed, Reciprocal Tariffs Lowered To 18%: Donald Trump
World
Bill And Hillary Clinton Agree To Testify In House Epstein Probe As Contempt Threat Looms
Bill And Hillary Clinton Agree To Testify In House Epstein Probe As Contempt Threat Looms
Advertisement

Videos

Patna Board Exam Chaos: Student Barred Over Admit Card Mismatch, Massive Protest Erupts
BIG POLITICAL ROW: Parliament Erupts Over Unpublished Memoir Reference
PARLIAMENT CLASH: Congress Defends Patriotism, Quotes Ex-Army Chief on Doklam
Patna Update: Tejashwi Yadav Questions CBI Probe in Patna NEET Student Death Case
Breaking News: Budget focuses on duties, development and disciplined growth, says CM Yogi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative | Union Budget 2026: So Much For 'Acting East'
Opinion
Embed widget