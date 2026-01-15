Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Two Tiny Girls Stumble Through Patriotic Song, Salute With Innocence — WATCH Video

A viral video shows two little girls singing a patriotic song with stuttered charm and innocent salutes, winning hearts across social media with their pure and heartfelt performance.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
In a world flooded with endless social media clips, some videos stand out purely because of their innocence. A recent video featuring two tiny girls singing a patriotic song has captured the hearts of millions online. Without any stage, scripts, or fanfare, the sheer charm and sincerity of these children have turned this simple moment into a viral sensation, making viewers of all ages smile uncontrollably.

Little Girls Stumble Through Patriotic Lines

Arunachal people >>>>> Kashmiri
byu/dhruvnayak inTwentiesIndia

The video opens simply, with two adorable young girls standing before the camera. Their innocent smiles and carefree eyes immediately catch attention. One of the girls shyly shares that their father is from India. Behind the camera, a woman asks them how an Indian child would express such pride. Without hesitation, the girls respond with a salute, their stuttered but heartfelt words instantly creating a connection with viewers.

What makes this video so special is that the girls’ salutes aren’t rehearsed or staged, they radiate genuine patriotism. One girl, standing in salute, hums patriotic lines in a stuttering voice, starting with, “O Desh Mere Teri Shaan Se…” Her tone, playful mispronunciations, and sheer innocence evoke both laughter and emotion. The second girl matches the intensity, returning the salute with equal fervour, fully immersing herself in the moment.

Social Media Reacts To The Heartwarming Clip

Shared on the r/TwentiesIndia account, the video has amassed millions of views, with countless likes and comments. Fans are charmed by the girls’ natural performance. One user wrote, “What a performance! They sang straight from the heart.” Another joked, “If the father is from India, where is the mother from, son?” Many remarked on how the stuttered singing actually made the song sound even more beautiful, highlighting the power of sincerity over perfection.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the viral video about?

The viral video features two young girls innocently singing a patriotic song with heartfelt sincerity. Their natural charm and genuine patriotism have captured the hearts of millions online.

What made the video so special?

The video's special appeal comes from the girls' unscripted and sincere performance. Their innocent smiles, stuttered singing, and genuine patriotism evoked laughter and emotion from viewers.

How did social media react to the clip?

Social media users were charmed by the girls' natural performance, calling it heartfelt. Many noted that their sincerity made the song sound even more beautiful than a perfect rendition.

Where was the video shared online?

The heartwarming clip was shared on the r/TwentiesIndia account on social media, where it quickly gained millions of views and positive comments.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
Viral Video Trending News Patriotic Song
