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HomeTrendingThat Viral Video Of Seven Dogs Walking In China? The Real Story Is Far Less Dramatic

That Viral Video Of Seven Dogs Walking In China? The Real Story Is Far Less Dramatic

A video of seven dogs on a Chinese highway went viral with millions convinced they were escaping a meat truck. Chinese state media investigated, and the truth is far simpler.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 27 Mar 2026 06:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A short video showing seven dogs walking along a highway in China's Jilin province has racked up tens of millions of views across platforms like TikTok, X, Instagram, and Chinese apps Douyin and Weibo. The clip, filmed on March 15 by a passing driver, sparked a wave of theories that the dogs had escaped a meat transport vehicle and were making their way home. Social media users compared it to the 1993 Disney film "Homeward Bound." 

AI-generated movie posters, fake trailers, and reunion scenes followed. But Chinese state media has since debunked the entire narrative, and the real story is far less dramatic.

What Actually Happened To The Seven Dogs?

The dogs did not escape from any vehicle. According to Chinese state-owned City Evening News, which tracked down the owners, all seven dogs belonged to villagers living a few kilometres from where they were filmed. 

The German shepherd was in heat, which is why the other dogs were following it closely. Most dogs in the village were free-roaming and often wandered off for a day or two during heat cycles. The seven have since returned home, with the German shepherd now kept on a leash until its heat cycle ends.

The driver who filmed the video had only speculated that they may have escaped a transport vehicle. He later clarified he had not actually witnessed any such escape.

Why Does Misinformation Like This Spread So Fast?

Animal videos tap into something instinctive. "Folks are trying to capitalize on existing viral content or trends," said TJ Thomson, associate professor of digital media at RMIT University in Melbourne. "Attention is money online and on social media. So, the more attention you get, the more engagement you get."

But the consequences are not always harmless. The false narrative that the dogs were headed to a meat factory reinforced stereotypes about Chinese people, which have historically fuelled racism, particularly against Chinese communities overseas.

Tama Leaver, professor of internet studies at Curtin University in Perth, warned that accepting fake content without question, even something lighthearted, dulls critical thinking. 

"When we lower our expectations and admit that we may not care in one space, it does mean perhaps our critical skills won't be as sharp in the other ones," he said.

Thomson put it plainly: misinformation, even in the form of a cute dog video, risks "poisoning or muddying the information well... when you don't really know what to trust, who to trust, can you believe your eyes."

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Frequently Asked Questions

What actually happened to the seven dogs seen on the highway?

The dogs belonged to villagers and were following a female German shepherd in heat. They did not escape from any transport vehicle and have since returned home.

Why were the seven dogs walking together on the highway?

The dogs were following a German shepherd that was in heat. It's common for free-roaming dogs in the village to wander off for short periods during heat cycles.

Did the dogs escape from a meat transport vehicle?

No, Chinese state media debunked this narrative. The dogs were from a nearby village and were not escaping from any vehicle.

Why do false stories like this spread so quickly online?

Animal videos are highly engaging, and people try to capitalize on viral content for attention and engagement. This can lead to the rapid spread of misinformation.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Mar 2026 06:05 PM (IST)
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