HomeTrendingFrom Space To Street Treats: Sunita Williams’ Falooda Stop Video In Kerala Wins Hearts Online

From Space To Street Treats: Sunita Williams’ Falooda Stop Video In Kerala Wins Hearts Online

Sunita Williams’ surprise falooda stop in Kozhikode went viral, with social media praising the astronaut’s warmth, humility, and love for simple joys.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Indian-origin NASA astronaut Sunita Williams sparked widespread excitement during her recent visit to India after making a surprise stop at a falooda outlet in Kozhikode, Kerala. The brief, unscripted moment quickly turned into a viral sensation, offering a glimpse of the celebrated astronaut’s warmth, humour, and love for simple pleasures.

Sunita Williams' Viral Falooda Moment In Kozhikode

Williams’ visit to the popular dessert outlet, Falooda Nation, was captured in a short video that rapidly spread across social media platforms. The clip shows her enjoying a glass of falooda while casually interacting with people around her, drawing smiles and applause from customers and staff alike. The outlet shared the video with a witty caption: “From zero gravity to full falooda.”

The moment resonated instantly with viewers, blending India’s beloved dessert culture with the presence of an astronaut who has spent months beyond Earth. For many, the contrast between space missions and a humble falooda shop added to the charm of the encounter.

Kerala Literature Festival Surprise & A Sweet Confusion

Another video featuring Williams emerged from the Kerala Literature Festival, where she spoke candidly about her experience. During an interaction with the audience, she briefly struggled to recall the name of the dessert she had just enjoyed, mixing it up with kulfi or ice cream. The crowd quickly stepped in, reminding her that it was falooda.

When asked directly about her favourite sweet, Williams responded with a smile: “Falooda.” The light-hearted exchange drew laughter and applause, further endearing her to the audience.

Later, Falooda Nation shared a heartfelt message recalling the visit: “An unreal moment we will never forget. What an absolute honour to welcome Sunita Williams to Falooda Nation. From space to our store, we’re still in awe. So blessed and so proud to share our flavours with her.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Falooda Nation (@faloodanation.in)

 

Warmth, Humility and Public Response

Videos from the visit show Williams entering the shop cheerfully, engaging in relaxed conversation, and taking her time to savour the dessert. At one point, she was heard saying, “This is a really nice combination,” clearly appreciating the blend of flavours.

Her easy laughter and approachable nature left a strong impression on those present. Staff members and customers described the experience as unforgettable, noting how effortlessly she blended into the everyday setting despite her extraordinary achievements.

Social media reactions poured in soon after. Many users praised her humility and grounded personality.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did Sunita Williams make a surprise stop in India?

Sunita Williams made a surprise stop at a falooda outlet called Falooda Nation in Kozhikode, Kerala.

What dessert did Sunita Williams enjoy in Kozhikode?

Sunita Williams enjoyed falooda during her visit to Falooda Nation in Kozhikode.

What was the social media reaction to Sunita Williams' visit?

The visit quickly became a viral sensation on social media, with many praising her humility and approachable nature.

Did Sunita Williams have any humorous moments during her visit?

Yes, at the Kerala Literature Festival, she briefly mixed up falooda with kulfi or ice cream before the audience reminded her.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 27 Jan 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
