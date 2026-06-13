Sejal Pawar Sent On 15-Day Forced Leave, Barred From KEM Campus After Comment On Male Corpses

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Student Sejal Pawar faced action for objectionable remarks.

Remarks from stand-up show triggered legal action.

Police also booked comedian, another audience member.

Sejal Pawar, a medical student at Mumbai's KEM Hospital and Seth GS Medical College, has been placed on a 15-day forced leave and barred from entering the hospital campus, medical college and hostel premises after an inquiry was initiated into remarks she made during stand-up comedian Pranit More's show.

The move has been described as an interim measure while a five-member committee examines the controversy and submits its findings within seven days.

Preliminary Inquiry Finds Remarks 'Unacceptable'

According to the institution, a preliminary inquiry confirmed that the person seen in the viral video was Sejal Pawar and that the remarks attributed to her were prima facie considered inappropriate and unacceptable.

Earlier, a fact-finding committee constituted by Seth GS Medical College and KEM Hospital concluded that certain comments made by Pawar regarding male cadavers were "objectionable and insensitive".

In a statement, the institute said the remarks fell short of the dignity, empathy and professional responsibility expected of a medical student.

Campus Entry Restricted, Counselling Recommended

During the 15-day period, Pawar will not be permitted to enter the KEM Hospital campus, the medical college or the hostel. She will also be unable to participate in any academic or other institutional activities.

The institution has expressed concern that the controversy may affect her mental health and has advised her to undergo counselling to prevent depression or psychological stress.

The hospital management has also asked Pawar's parents or guardians to appear before the institute and be present during the counselling process.

Five-Member Panel To Conduct Detailed Investigation

A five-member committee has been recommended to conduct a comprehensive probe into the matter.

The panel will include a retired senior professor, a senior journalist and three faculty members from the medical college. The committee will examine the viral video, verify the facts surrounding the case and assess its broader impact before submitting its report.

Controversy Linked To Stand-Up Show

The controversy stems from a stand-up comedy show recorded around three months ago. Clips that later surfaced online showed Pawar recounting anecdotes from anatomy training and discussing male cadavers.

The same show also featured audience member Himanshu Jangra, who claimed that spending money on a date entitled men to physical intimacy.

Police Case, NCW Summons And Apology

The Maharashtra Cyber Police have registered a case against Pawar, Jangra and comedian Pranit More over remarks made during the show.

Separately, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned More and Jangra for allegedly glorifying and applauding non-consensual conduct towards a woman and sexual coercion.

Pawar has already issued an unconditional apology for her comments.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) at KEM Hospital said that while her remarks were inappropriate and did not reflect the values expected of medical professionals, the online backlash against her had crossed into "targeted harassment" and "person vilification".