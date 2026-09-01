Petrol At Rs 8/Litre? Indian Travellers Can’t Believe Iran’s Fuel Price

The travellers paid 50 lakh Iranian rials, which was equivalent to around Rs 270, for 33 litres of petrol during their refuelling.
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33 Litres For Rs 270? Iran’s Petrol Price Leaves Indian Travellers Stunned
Travellers in Iran reportedly paid just Rs 270 for 33 litres of petrol, or around Rs 8 per litre. The viral video highlights Iran’s remarkably low fuel prices and mandatory fuel card system.
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