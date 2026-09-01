Petrol At Rs 8/Litre? Indian Travellers Can’t Believe Iran’s Fuel Price

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English NewsTrending33 Litres For Rs 270? Iran’s Petrol Price Leaves Indian Travellers Stunned

33 Litres For Rs 270? Iran’s Petrol Price Leaves Indian Travellers Stunned

Travellers in Iran reportedly paid just Rs 270 for 33 litres of petrol, or around Rs 8 per litre. The viral video highlights Iran’s remarkably low fuel prices and mandatory fuel card system.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 01 Sep 2026 06:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • 33 litres of petrol cost approximately 270 Indian Rupees.

A video showing a traveller refuelling a vehicle in Iran has drawn attention to the country’s remarkably low petrol prices, with 33 litres of fuel reportedly costing them below 300.

In the video, the travellers are seen attempting to fill petrol for the first time in Iran. They explain that a fuel card is required to buy petrol, and since they did not have one, a staff member initially used their card.

After a brief issue with the card, the fuel pump starts working and the travellers ask the staff member about the quantity and cost of the fuel.

Rs 270 for 33 Litres?

The staff member says 33 litres of petrol have been filled and asks for 500 in payment. The travellers initially struggle to understand the amount, given Iran’s currency denominations.

 
 
 
 
 
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They then calculate that they have paid 50 lakh Iranian rials, equivalent to around Rs 270, for 33 litres of petrol.

Petrol Costs Around Rs 8 Per Litre

The travellers calculate that the fuel works out to approximately Rs 8 per litre.

The speaker jokes that the price is so low that even his father’s generation may not have seen petrol this cheap.

“I’m shifting here,” he says jokingly, before noting that electric vehicles are hardly relevant in such a situation because petrol is so inexpensive.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did 33 litres of petrol cost the travellers in Iran?

The travellers paid 50 lakh Iranian rials, which was equivalent to around Rs 270, for 33 litres of petrol during their refuelling.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 01 Sep 2026 06:41 PM (IST)
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Trending News Iran Petrol Prices Fuel Card System
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