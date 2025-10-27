Patient Escapes Hospital With Urine Bag In Hand To Buy Liquor In UP, Video Goes Viral

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrendingPatient Escapes Hospital With Urine Bag In Hand To Buy Liquor In UP, Video Goes Viral

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media. In the clip, Vipin can be seen purchasing liquor from the shop, mixing it with water from a nearby hand pump.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 11:44 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a bizarre incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur, a hospital patient managed to slip out of the ward unnoticed, visit a local liquor shop, buy alcohol, and drink it leisurely near a hand pump, all while still wearing a catheter and bandages. He then returned to his hospital bed in an inebriated state.

The incident reportedly took place at the Government Medical College in Shahjahanpur, where the man, identified as Vipin, had been admitted following a road accident. Despite having a catheter attached and his head bandaged, he managed to evade hospital staff and attendants before making his way to a nearby liquor outlet.

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media. In the clip, Vipin can be seen purchasing liquor from the shop, mixing it with water from a nearby hand pump, drinking it calmly, and then pocketing the remaining bottle before heading back to the hospital.

Family Says Patient Has Mental Health Issues

Vipin’s mother told reporters that her son had been admitted to the hospital after sustaining injuries in an accident two days earlier. “His mind hasn’t been working properly for some time. His wife was also hospitalised for a month and died recently of cancer. We are very distressed by his condition and behaviour,” she said.

As per a report published by Aaj Tak, Dr Rajesh Kumar, Principal of the Government Medical College, confirmed that the matter has come to light. He said a probe has been ordered. “The video has been brought to our notice. An investigation is underway, and we will be able to comment only after the inquiry is completed,” he said. The incident has raised serious questions about hospital security and patient monitoring at the government facility.

Published at : 27 Oct 2025 11:37 AM (IST)
