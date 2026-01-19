Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Pakistanis Angry As Nawaz Sharif's Granddaughter-in-Law Wears Indian Designers At Wedding

Pakistanis Angry As Nawaz Sharif’s Granddaughter-in-Law Wears Indian Designers At Wedding

According to widely shared photographs and posts, Shanzeh Ali wore a red saree by Tarun Tahiliani for the Nikah, paired with a traditional veil and sleek styling.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 04:03 PM (IST)
Pictures from the wedding celebrations of Junaid Safdar, son of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and grandson of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, have gone viral across social media, but it is the bride’s wardrobe that has stolen the spotlight. Posts circulating online show Shanzeh Ali opted for Indian couture labels for key ceremonies, triggering debate in Pakistan over cross-border fashion influence, national sentiment and the perceived snub of local designers. The outfits have since become one of the most talked-about elements.

According to widely shared photographs and posts, Shanzeh Ali wore a red saree by Tarun Tahiliani for the Nikah, paired with a traditional veil and sleek styling. For another prominent function, widely referred to as the Walima in social media posts, she was reportedly dressed in a creation by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, a name associated with luxury Indian bridal wear.

The images were circulated by multiple fashion and wedding pages, with close-ups of the embroidery and jewellery adding to the buzz. The discussion quickly expanded beyond celebrity-style commentary, with the designer choices being framed by many as a reflection of how Indian couture continues to influence wedding fashion across South Asia.

Backlash By Pakistanis

However, the pictures also drew sharp criticism from sections of Pakistani social media. Several users questioned why Pakistani designers were not prioritised, arguing that local labels could have offered culturally resonant bridal looks. Some comments framed the choice as “tone-deaf” given strained India-Pakistan ties, while others dismissed the outrage as misplaced and defended the bride’s freedom to choose her outfits.

Alongside the fashion debate, another strand of criticism emerged online, with some alleging that the lavish celebrations were financed through taxpayer money. There is no official confirmation of such claims, but the accusation gained traction as the visuals of the high-profile wedding spread.

For now, the episode remains a social media-driven controversy, with Indian designers unexpectedly at the centre of a political family wedding and an online storm.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 04:03 PM (IST)
