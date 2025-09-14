Awkward Start For Pakistan As DJ Plays Party Song Instead Of National Anthem: WATCH

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrendingAwkward Start For Pakistan As DJ Plays Party Song Instead Of National Anthem: WATCH

Despite boycott calls after an attack in Pahalgam, the match proceeded. India's spin attack, led by Kuldeep Yadav, restricted Pakistan to 127/9, with Afridi's late hitting adding

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Sep 2025 11:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The much-anticipated India–Pakistan showdown at the Asia Cup 2025 began on a tense and awkward note at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Even before a ball was bowled, controversy unfolded as Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha refused to shake hands after the toss, a customary gesture that was conspicuously absent this time.

Moments later, the stadium DJ added to the drama by mistakenly playing a party track instead of Pakistan’s national anthem. The music was quickly cut off and replaced by the correct anthem, but not before players and fans were left bewildered.

The political undertones surrounding the match were also unmistakable. Calls for a boycott had emerged in India after the deadly attack in Pahalgam, with many urging solidarity with the armed forces. However, both the BCCI and the Indian government gave the green light, allowing the Asia Cup to showcase cricket’s fiercest rivalry once again.

India Gains Lead 

On the field, India’s spin-heavy attack delivered emphatically. Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav led from the front with figures of 3 for 18, while Axar Patel chipped in with 2 for 18. Varun Chakaravarthy added one wicket to his tally, as the trio collectively strangled Pakistan’s batting line-up on a sluggish Dubai pitch.

Pakistan struggled for fluency throughout their innings, with opener Sahibzada Farham’s 40 providing some resistance. A late counterattack from Shaheen Shah Afridi, who smashed an unbeaten 33 off just 16 balls, added a touch of respectability to the scorecard, taking Pakistan to 127 for 9 in their 20 overs.

Published at : 14 Sep 2025 11:24 PM (IST)
Asia Cup IND Vs PAK India Vs Pakistan 2025
