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HomeTrendingOn Cam: Drunk Youth Performs Bike Stunts On Busy Bengaluru Road, Video Goes Viral; Police Launch Hunt

On Cam: Drunk Youth Performs Bike Stunts On Busy Bengaluru Road, Video Goes Viral; Police Launch Hunt

Viral video shows drunk bike stunt in Bengaluru’s BTM Layout, sparking outrage as police scan CCTV to identify and act against the accused.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 03:26 PM (IST)
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A viral video showing two young men performing dangerous stunts on a moving motorcycle in Bengaluru has sparked widespread outrage, with authorities stepping in to trace and penalise those involved.

The incident, reported from the city’s BTM Layout area, highlights growing concerns over reckless driving and disregard for traffic safety on urban roads.

Viral Video Shows Risky Behaviour

The footage circulating on social media captures a drunk men riding a motorcycle at high speed through a busy stretch, while his pillion companion is seen drinking alcohol directly from a bottle. The duo appears indifferent to the obvious risks, swerving through traffic as other vehicles and pedestrians move along the same road.

The act has alarmed viewers, as such behaviour significantly raises the chances of serious accidents—not just for those involved but also for innocent commuters sharing the road.

Public Anger Mounts Over Safety Violations

The video quickly drew sharp reactions online, with users condemning the stunt as irresponsible and dangerous. Many called for strict action, pointing out that such acts violate traffic laws and pose a serious threat to public safety.

Citizens have also raised concerns about increasing instances of reckless driving in the city, urging authorities to enforce stricter monitoring and penalties to deter such conduct.

Police Begin Investigation To Identify Accused

Responding to the viral clip, the Bengaluru City Police have launched an investigation to identify the individuals involved.

Officials confirmed that CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined to trace the motorcycle and establish the identity of the riders. In addition, technical analysis of the video is underway to gather further evidence.

Police sources indicated that the accused are likely to be identified soon, and strict legal action will follow once they are traced.

Rising Concern Over Urban Road Discipline

The incident has once again brought attention to the dangers of negligent driving in major cities. With increasing traffic density in Bengaluru, even a moment of recklessness can have severe consequences.

Authorities have reiterated the importance of adhering to traffic rules and warned that violations involving intoxication and stunt riding will attract stringent penalties.

As the investigation progresses, the case serves as a stark reminder of the risks posed by irresponsible behaviour on public roads and the urgent need for greater accountability.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the potential consequence for those involved in the stunt?

Once identified, the accused are likely to face strict legal action and stringent penalties for violating traffic laws and endangering public safety.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 03:26 PM (IST)
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Viral Video Bengaluru Bike Stunt
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