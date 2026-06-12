Mumbai Woman Loses Rs 40,000 On Bali Trip She Never Took: IndiGo & MakeMyTrip Pass The Blame

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vodafone VP lost Rs 40,000 due to airline cancellations.

IndiGo cancelled Bali flights twice, offering impractical alternatives.

Assured full refund, she only received Rs 67,500 back.

A Mumbai-based Vodafone Idea executive has sparked an online debate after she claimed to have lost nearly Rs 40,000 on a Bali holiday booking, despite the flight being cancelled by the airline, not her. Kanika Mohan Saxena, Vice President at Vodafone Idea, shared her experience on LinkedIn, detailing what she described as a frustrating week-long ordeal involving IndiGo, MakeMyTrip, and a refund that fell well short of what she said she was promised.

How The Cancellations Unfolded

Saxena had booked return tickets from Mumbai to Bali for July, spending around Rs 1.03 lakh on the reservation. The trouble started when IndiGo cancelled her original flight and offered an alternative itinerary with an 18-hour layover.

Finding the revised schedule impractical, she contacted customer support and was initially told no suitable alternatives were available. After her travel agent identified other options, she was rebooked on a Mumbai-Singapore-Bali route.

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That relief did not last long. "A few days later (Friday), that itinerary was again rescheduled/cancelled and I got an SMS from IndiGo that my flight is cancelled on Friday night. I then spent hours on calls with customer service trying to find a resolution at IndiGo. During these conversations, I was informed that I would receive a full refund because the cancellation originated from the airline and not from me and the flight is cancelled again," she wrote on LinkedIn.

Since both cancellations came from the airline's end, Saxena said she was assured of a full refund. She also shared screenshots of a MakeMyTrip chatbot interaction that appeared to confirm a refund was being processed.

What She Actually Received

The final refund amount told a different story. "Today, I received notification that only Rs 67,500 would be refunded against a booking value of approximately Rs 1,00,000, with the balance deducted as charges and fees.

To be clear: I did not cancel the booking. The original flight was cancelled by the airline. The alternative itinerary was also cancelled. I was informed that a full refund had been approved," she wrote.

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Saxena alleged that nearly Rs 40,000 was deducted through a combination of airline charges, platform fees, and ancillary costs. "Rs 40,000 cancellation charges for a plane which refuses to fly?" she asked. She also criticised AI-powered customer support, saying the chatbot stopped responding after initially confirming the refund. Her sharpest criticism, however, was aimed at what she called a blame game between the two companies. "IndiGo puts it on MakeMyTrip, MakeMyTrip says speak to IndiGo. I swear this is the last time I am using your service," she wrote.